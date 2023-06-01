Charlize Theron stuns in swimsuit under see-through mesh dress teasing 'something cheeky'

Charlize Theron successfully had her fans on the edge of their seats when she took to social media to share that something exciting was in the works.

Or, in her words: "Something cheeky in the works…," as the actress, 47, posted a pair of photographs of herself dressed in what might be one of her boldest looks yet.

She wore a black swimsuit under a sparkly mesh dress that hit her at the thigh, topping off with a black blazer, matching ankle boots, and her hair slicked to the side.

Her fans quickly lavished the photos with compliments, with one writing: "ON THE FIRST DAY OF PRIDE MONTH, ma'am are you trying to kill us! You look STUNNING!"

Another said: "Have you ever not looked perfect in a picture at any time?????" while a third gushed: "Atomic Blonde realness." Many were glad that the actress was feeling better after she'd previously shared that she was feeling unwell.

The Bombshell star looked dazzling in previous snapshots she posted as she pulled at the hem of her T-shirt to protect her modesty and casually threw her head back with a smile, wearing nothing else underneath.

© Instagram Charlize posed for selfies in a swimsuit under a mesh dress

The tee had a photo of her character, Cipher, from Fast X emblazoned on the front of it. While she looked amazing in the image, she confessed she was posting on social media from her bed, where she was recovering.

"While I'm sick in bed right now," she wrote. "The one thing making me feel better is that we finally get to unveil this @thefastsaga cast merchandise collection, available now at fastxstore.com.

"As if that wasn't cool enough, 100% of net proceeds will benefit my organization @ctaop, in support of the health, education and safety of youth in Southern Africa.

© Instagram The actress posed in just a T-shirt sporting her Fast X character

"Beyond grateful to my Fast fam for joining me in using this moment to shine a light on the potential for a more just world. Link to buy in bio!"

Fans commented: "You’re incredible! Speedy recovery," and, "drop dead gorgeous. Now and always," while a third added: "Beautiful as always."

Charlize was unable to attend the CTAOP (Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project) annual Block Party earlier in May as she had tested positive for COVID-19.

© Getty Images Charlize looked incredible at the premiere

She made sure to wow at the world premiere of Fast X, however, in an outfit nobody could take their eyes off. The mom-of-two looked phenomenal in a show-stopping ensemble on the red carpet in Rome which consisted of a sheer Dior gown with a thigh high slit, a pair of embroidered briefs and a bra.

She topped off the look with sky-high stilettos and a beret and her appearance was so striking it perfectly complemented the Colosseum in the backdrop that served as the venue for the star-studded premiere.

© Instagram The actress on her way to the Fast X premiere in her second outfit of the day

The film was released on May 19 to mixed reception but commercial success, and featured Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Louis Leterrier, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, and many others returning from previous outings in the franchise.

