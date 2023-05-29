Shania Twain is a bikini bombshell in daring onstage look you won't forget

The singer wore a fabulous outfit for the Mountain View leg of her Queen of Me tour

Singer Shania Twain has wowed with yet another showstopping look on her Queen of Me tour, as she performed for fans at the Mountain View concert.

The star, 59, wore a floor-length cream tassled jacket with black knee-high platform boots for the show and had a very daring ensemble on underneath – a black leather bikini-style costume. What a killer look!

Shania posted photos and a video clip on her Instagram page from the night, writing: "Mountain View!! We had such a beautiful night together. Y’all definitely know how to party!! Tonight we’re bringing the #QueenOfMeTour to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. See you there."

Of course, her followers adored the post, with one telling the mom-of-one: "Thank you for the best night in Mountain View!!! You were amazing."

Another wrote: "You look amazing," while one fan posted a simple, "Goddess."

There was a brilliant comment from one follower, who said: "This look has me dead – drop dead gorgeous."

Stunning Shania wore her long golden brunette hair down and went for a glam beauty look as she always does – full lashes and a bold sweep of black eyeliner.

The star's fans are going crazy for her tour, which sees her perform in the United States, Canada and parts of Europe. The tour began in Spokane, Washington on April 28 and will come to a close on November 14 in Vancouver in her native Canada.

The "You're Still the One" hitmaker announced her tour back in October, soon after the end of her Let's Go Las Vegas residency, writing: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

Shania also took to her Instagram page to give fans an insight to the going on backstage in wardrobe.

Trying on a red top, black sequined shorts and a vibrant red wig she posted: "Wanted to give you all a sneak peek at what happens before each show backstage!

"Some of you have already noticed, but I’m creating new looks for every night using outfits I’ve previously worn. Some of these items have been over 10 years old!! Each outfit even has a name - This one is Holy Peach! Having so much fun giving these pieces a second life!! #QueenOfMeTour."

We love how Shania is recycling her old outfits, doing her bit for sustainable fashion and the planet.

One fan said: "Thank you for sharing so fun and cute I love your taste and personality."

