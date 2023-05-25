Shania Twain flaunts long blonde locks in crop top alongside sweet announcement

The Queen of Me singer is in the midst of a world tour

As Shania Twain continues to tour the world on her Queen of Me tour, in support of the recently released album of the same name, she's serving looks and exciting news in spades.

The singer, 57, took to Instagram to share that in association with her charitable foundation Shania Kids Can, they would be providing a lucky fan and a friend the opportunity to see her in concert.

What's more, it would also include the chance to win a VIP meeting with the country star herself in Toronto, with each entry contributing to the foundation.

Her message read: "Giddy up y'all! @shaniakids are giving one lucky fan and a friend the opportunity to meet me at a show of your choice with VIP tickets!

"Enter now and you'll also automatically be in the running to win a VIP trip to hang out with me in Toronto (airfare and hotel covered). Every entry helps towards the incredible work Shania Kids Can do."

Alongside the announcement, she included a snapshot of one her ensembles from the show, a rendition of her signature leopard-print crop-top and wide-legged pants with a matching coat, covered in sequins and paired with a sleek platinum blonde wig.

Many fans expressed excitement at the thought of meeting Shania, as one commented: "I so badly wanna meet my Queen Shania."

Another said: "Always really beautiful," while a third gushed: "Ate and left no crumbs," and several others responded with heart emojis.

© Getty Images Shania performs onstage during the 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener in Spokane, Washington

Shania's tour will take her through the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe, beginning in Spokane, Washington on April 28, and after many more stops, it will finally come to a close on November 14 in Vancouver in her native Canada.

The "You're Still the One" hitmaker announced her tour back in October, soon after the end of her Let's Go Las Vegas residency, writing: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

© Getty Images The country star is touring through North America and parts of Europe

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

Those who have already attended the show have raved about it in the comments section under her recent posts, writing: "We had so much fun! Thank you for a great show!" and: "Concert of a lifetime! You were amazing and your line up was way above what I was hoping for," as well as: "An absolute QUEEN! What a show."

