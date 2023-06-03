Nicole Scherzinger causes a stir as she poses in just a robe for sizzling video

Nicole Scherzinger turned up the heat on Friday as she posed for Instagram in nothing but a robe - and fans went wild for the sizzling look.

The Masked Singer judge shared a video of herself looking incredible whilst wrapped in a white robe, whilst her glossy hair dramatically blew in the wind.

© Instagram Nicole posed for the camera in the fluffy white robe

The video switched between black and white and color effects, and Nicole captioned the post: "The moment vs the shot."

Looking as glamorous as ever in the video, the former Pussycat Doll styled her hair in loose, voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, Nicole opted for a gold eyeshadow with a touch of sparkle, a pair of fluttering false lashes, a bronzed base, and a pink glossy lip. Amazing!

Fans headed straight to the comments to share their love for the post, and one follower wrote: "You are the moment." Whilst another added: "Most gorgeous woman on this planet!"

Nicole never fails to impress with her head-turning Instagram posts, and the 44-year-old looked red hot earlier this week as she posed in a vibrant dress and matching lipstick, rounding off the look perfectly with a pair of sparkling statement earrings.

© Getty Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in a midnight blue design

The glamorous looks didn't stop there. The star stole the show during Cannes Film Festival when she attended the Magnum Pleasure Is Always On VIP party last week, wearing a mermaid-style glittering gown that featured a plunging neckline and an elegant floor-sweeping train.

