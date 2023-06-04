Amanda Holden is a total bombshell in silky jumpsuit – fans react

BGT's Amanda Holden resembled a total bombshell on Saturday as she stepped out for a family excursion wearing a strapless jumpsuit.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the beloved presenter, 52, posted a variety of heartwarming snapshots and videos documenting her day out at Beaverbrook – a luxury hotel and spa in Surrey.

For the sun-soaked outing, Amanda looked stunning in a tangerine-hued silky jumpsuit emblazoned with a bold print featuring splashes of purple, yellow, green, red and blue. She teamed her strapless number with a pair of ultra-modern sunglasses and a pair of comfy white trainers.

As for accessories, the Heart radio presenter amped up the glamour with slinky Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, a gleaming gold pendant, a dainty pearl choker necklace and statement gold earrings.

© Instagram Amanda looked sublime in orange

She finished off her summer get-up with a sleek charcoal-hued manicure and an even sleeker hairdo. Perfection!

Amanda was joined by her youngest daughter Hollie, 11, and her husband, Chris Hughes. Amongst the photos, the mother-of-two included a handful of sweet family moments including a heartwarming picture of herself exploring the luxury hotel grounds with her beau.

In her update, Amanda included the caption: "A gorgeous lunch at beautiful @beaverbrook their air balloons are officially open," followed by a red heart emoji and clinking wine glasses.

© Instagram Amanda was joined by her daughter Hollie

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Absolutely love your nails," while a second chimed in: "Looks seriously divine."

A third commented: "Looking fabulous," and a fourth sweetly added: "I hope you've had a lovely day in this gorgeous sunshine."

Aside from Hollie, Amanda is also a doting mother to daughter Lexi, 17. Her lookalike teenage daughter has set her sights on a career in the modelling industry. Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Amanda said: "At the moment, Lexi's learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world."

© Getty The presenter with her lookalike daughter Lexi

The presenter went on to say: "She's super-excited and has the right mentality — she's very unfazed by things, is not easily impressed, and doesn't suffer fools.

"All of those qualities Chris and I have, so she's been brought up like that. She'll be looked after because she can look after herself pretty well. And she's got a tiger mummy and a daddy as well."

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2008

Lexi's modelling career won't come in front of her education though. "She'll be doing her education first because she's clever as well. I'd like her to have as many options as possible once she's 18," revealed Amanda.

