Amanda Holden sizzles in see-through gown that will make your jaw drop

Amanda Holden pulled out all the stops for the last BGT semi-final on Friday night, rocking a seriously gorgeous dress that made sure all eyes were on her.

The 52-year-old looked phenomenal in a gothic-inspired black gown by Barcelona-based bridal brand, Yolancris. Amanda's frock gave a glimpse at her toned physique thanks to the embellished sheer material that ran the length of her body.

The off-the-shoulder design boasted tulle sleeves, a lace corset bodice with large flowers placed across the bust, a figure-hugging silhouette and a dramatic, tulle fishnet skirt.

© Instagram Amanda looked gorgeous in her gothic-style bridal dress

Adding a pop of colour, Amanda accessorised with gold chunky earrings and matching stacked bracelets. She wore her hair down and slicked back away from her face to show off her highlighted decolletage.

She matched her sultry look with a dark smokey eye and a bronzed complexion, brightening up her face with pink lipstick.

© Instagram Amanda wore a gown by Barcelona-based bridal brand, Yolancris

Amanda shared several photos of her head-turning ensemble on Instagram ahead of the show, and her followers were blown away by her appearance. "Oh, stop it now – you're just not human," replied one. A second said: "Amazing dress. You look gorgeous, Amanda."

A third added: "I honestly love this outfit so much." A fourth wrote: "Amanda, you are one incredibly beautiful woman!"

© Instagram Amanda's sheer dress featured a lace bodice and tulle skirt

For this week's first live show, Amanda wore a statement yellow latex gown. She looked gorgeous on Tuesday in a floral beaded sheer gown. On Wednesday, she opted for a silver leopard print mini dress, and Thursday saw her wear an elegant white co-ord with a floor-sweeping skirt and scalloped crop top.

She recently told HELLO! of her Britain’s Got Talent looks: "I'm all about the theatre of Britain's Got Talent. For me it's just about making an entrance and being your super-glam best... and then when I get home, leaving it in a pile on the floor and getting into bed!"

© Instagram Amanda accessorised with chunky gold jewellery

The star recently got fans talking for another reason after she displayed her brighter blonde hair transformation. To keep things natural, Amanda has kept a more rooted look to her colour, opting for a subtle balayage, but the rest of her hair is looking brighter and bolder.

© Instagram / @noholdenback Amanda surprised fans with a new hair colour

Whilst her go-to hairdresser is celebrity favourite Christian Vermaak, it is not confirmed who gave the star her new look. Talking about her proud blondeness in 2021, the TV judge revealed: "I will always be blonde. Each to their own – I have some friends that are embracing age, some people that aren't.

"My mum stopped dying her own hair around 60 and she's got really gorgeous, soft-coloured grey hair. I'll always go, 'Oh god, Mummy, can you just put a bit of colour back in?' But for me, it's not something I'm going to do."

© Instagram Amanda has worn some incredible dresses on BGT

As well as being a beloved face on our screens, Amanda is the doting mother to her two daughters, Lexi, 17, and Holly, 11, whom she shares with her husband Chris Hughes.

