Priyanka Chopra shows off insane abs in crop top and skirt with high slit

Priyanka Chopra wowed fans and family alike as she enjoyed a night out partying at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour over the weekend. The Citadel actress attended one of the 'Love on Top' singer's London concerts with her mom and her friend Tamanna Dutt, and looked amazing while doing so.

Stepping out for the evening in a black ensemble, Priyanka's clingy look was cut at the waist in order to show off her impressively toned body, and also featured a slit skirt so that her gorgeous legs were also on show. The Bollywood and Hollywood star's look also features some rainbow-colored string tie bows and similarly strapped high heeled sandals.

© Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra with her mom and her friend before the Beyonce concert

Quoting from the famous singer's song 'Formation', the 40-year-old actress – who is married to Jonas brother Nick Jonas – captioned her collection of photos from the night which she shared on Instagram: "I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters." She then added: "Damn! What a woman and what a night."

Adding a photo of her with her friend, stunt actress Anisha Tee Gibbs, she also commented: "So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation," before she referenced Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's surprise tour appearance alongside her mom by saying: "#blueivy was amazing, [and] dancers were [fire emoji]."

The Matrix Resurrections actress finished her post by adding: "Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby," suggesting the trip was a treat from her beau.

The night out also appeared to have been an early birthday present for her mom, Madhu, as the star's mom shared an Instagram story featuring a happy birthday message after the concert. Priyanka has celebrated her mom's birthday in the past on June 16, so this tour visit wouldn't be far off from being the perfect celebration.

© Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Priyanka's mom enjoying the performance over the weekend

Another star who partied away all night with the girl squad was Salma Hayek, who Priyanka picture with her mom in the carousel of images which she posted to her Instagram account. Following her post about the concert, Priyanka was quick to take to her Instagram again in order to celebrate the birthday of her stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray.

"Happiest birthday to this gorgeous Boss!... Here's wishing you as much joy as you bring to everyone around you," the India-born actress wrote alongside some cute photos of her with Rebecca, including a black-and-white behind the scenes look at her helping Priyanka get ready for the Met Gala in May.

For her appearance at the star studded event, Priyanka walked the champagne colored carpet in a strapless black Valentino dress along with a long ruffled cape and white gloves. She paired the look black platform heels and an impressive Bulgari necklace which Olivier Wagner, Head of Jewellery at Sotheby’s Geneva described as "A unique 1970 Fancy Vivid blue diamond, the Bulgari Laguna Blu will be offered for sale in excess of $25 million by Sotheby’s Geneva later this May."

© Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Priyanka posing with her friend Anisha at the Beyonce concert which they attended together in London this weekend

© Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Salma Hayek with Priyanka's mom at the same concert

