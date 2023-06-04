Victoria Beckham looks so different in fitted jeans and chunky trainers

Victoria Beckham looked unrecognisable in her latest Instagram post as she rocked wide-leg denim jeans and chunky trainers - see her 90s inspired look

Victoria Beckham might be queen of the runway with her ultra-glamorous designs from her eponymous fashion label dominating trends this season, but that doesn't mean she can't rock an off-duty look.

Looking effortlessly chic in fitted denim jeans, the former Spice Girl channelled the nineties as she donned her denim with a grey marl sweatshirt in her latest Instagram post. Her statement bottoms featured oversized front pockets and a waist-cinching fit, cascading into a relaxed wide leg.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham brought the style stakes to her family holiday

The fashion mogul styled her brunette tresses in glossy curls draped over one shoulder, as she amped up her natural beauty with a rosy blush, creamy bronzer and defined, fluffy brows.

Victoria was all smiles as she enjoyed a break away with her husband David Beckham, and their four children Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper - with Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan also joining in on the family fun.

© Instagram Victoria teamed her funky denim jeans with chunky blue and white trainers

"The most beautiful week, I love you all so much x" the doting mum-of-four penned in the caption of her post.

"What a beautiful family," commented a fan, as another quickly penned: "You look unreal in those jeans!"

Other photos from the Beckhams' wholesome weekend showed Victoria and David stealing a couple's moment against an idyllic waterside backdrop, as another snap showed that VB chose to style out her denim with a pair of chunky white-and-blue trainers.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham looked so in love on their family holiday

Despite Victoria's moody elevated dressing and luxe layering, often armed with a fleet of designer accessories, the former Spice Girls star has a soft spot for jeans. VB launched her own denim line back in 2020, admitting that the versatile fabric has become part of her sartorial philosophy.

The star formerly told PEOPLE: "My philosophy for jeans whether designing or purchasing is a tailored fit, exceptional quality and a shot of high fashion."

© Getty Victoria previously rocked wide-leg jeans in Paris

If jeans are good enough for Victoria Beckham, they're good enough for us!

