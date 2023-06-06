Love Island fans confused as show makes major change with opening episode

Love Island is back on ITV2, and saw the new cast of islanders join the villa and get to know one another. However, fans were very confused over the new format, which saw a boy, Mitchel, join two of the new girls, Jess and Ruchee, by arriving at the villa early.

The change of format surprised plenty of viewers, as usually the first five women arrive at the villa and get to know one another before they are introduced to the boys, Taking to Twitter one person wrote: "no cuzzz [what] is going on i just tuned in properly and I’m confused at this format."

WATCH: Meet the 2023 Love Islanders

Another person added: "What is happening?? A boy after just 2 girls??" A third person tweeted: "This [expletive] don’t make sense so I’m kinda here for it but why is there three girls and two boys and now Maya’s here I’m so confused."

"Wait why are the boys and girls already mixing," another queried.

© ITV Molly and Mitchel on Love Island

The surprising arrivals were the result of a change of rules for the ITV2 show, as while the islanders standardly couple up with a person of their choice, this year it was up to the public to decide which pair couple up in the opening episode.

The vote was open from Thursday until Friday, just a few days ahead of the show’s premiere. The couples that the public put together are Jess and George, Ruchee and Mehdi, Catherine and Andre, Molly and Mitchel, and Ella and Tyrique - and plenty of fans took to Twitter to joke about the pairings. Pointing out that every couple had some physical similarities, one person wrote: "Why’s everyone coupled up with their twin?" To which another person replied: "The British public like symmetry."

© ITV Ruchee and Jess chat together

The newcomers have already opened up about what they want from a new love interest, with the show’s host Maya Jama quizzing them about their types. Ella told Maya: "Looks wise, I’d say tall with nice teeth." Ruchee added: "Height, fashion-sense and someone I can bring home to my family because I’m so family-orientated."

Jess joked: "My type’s a pretty boy, with Turkey teeth!" Sharing the news that the Islanders will couple up with has already been made for them by the public, Ella sounded nervous, saying: "I don’t know what to expect!"

© ITV Catherine and Tyrique share a kiss on Love Island

While some islanders seemed pleased with their couplings, others weren’t quite sure, with both Jess and Ruchee stepping forward when Maya asked islanders to come forward if they were feeling their new partner.

Who is the new Love Island bombshell Zachariah?

The final moments of the episode welcomed Zachariah to the show, who opened up about his personality, telling ITV: "I’m a very chilled out guy and I’m completely myself 100% of the time. I’m quite straightforward and never struggle making friends, I like to look after people."

© ITV Zachariah Noble joined the Love Island villa

He added: "I do believe in love at first sight, I think that you can sense people’s energies as soon as you meet them. Love isn’t something you pick to be in, it’s something that happens when it happens.I wouldn’t say I’m closed off but I like things to be really natural and organic."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.