Heather Graham, 53, looks phenomenal in high-rise string bikini in jaw-dropping beach photos

Heather Graham proved age is nothing but a number when she shared some gorgeous new photos of herself rocking a tiny white bikini on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to show off her incredible physique in the high-rise two-piece which elongated her long, toned legs and highlighted her slim waist. Heather looked like the ultimate beach goddess as she strolled along the sandy shores in Jamaica and frolicked in the sea for a new photoshoot.

Captioning the gorgeous photos, the Boogie Nights actress wrote: "Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach with @feministabulous! Thanks for the cool photos @iamjohnparra and thanks @sandalsresorts @sandalssouthcoast."

Her followers were quick to react to her age-defying beauty, with one commenting: "You don't age! Looking fabulous." A second said: "Are you aging backward?!"

A third added: "Extremely hot. Forget that she's 53 years old, which is unbelievable." A fourth wrote: "You look exactly the same as you did 35 years ago. Wow, that's crazy."

This isn't the first time Heather has caused a stir with her seemingly ageless appearance, which she credits to getting plenty of sleep. "I think one of the main things is sleep. I try to get a lot of sleep. Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever," she told NewBeauty in April.

"I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy, then do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside."

In fact, Heather has said in the past that people are "horrified" when she tells them how much sleep she gets a night. "I love sleeping," she told The Guardian in 2016. "When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Heather has also spoken about her fitness regime in the past and shared the secrets to how she maintains her svelte figure. "I'm obsessed with yoga," she told Refinery 29. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing."

Heather makes sure to practice yoga three times a week and spends 20 minutes every day doing transcendental meditation.

When it comes to her diet, Heather tries to keep it sugar-free. "I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she added. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

