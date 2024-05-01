Joan Collins, 90, shows off unbelievable legs in a daring black halterneck swimsuit

Joan Collins wowed fans last week when she was captured showing off her sky-high legs in a black halterneck swimsuit.

The daring image was shared as part of a video montage of stunning images of the Hollywood actress. The A-lister oozed glamour as she beamed for the camera in the plunging one-piece.

"Showing off a bit…. #legsfordays (@joancollinsicon ) Thank you Alfie!" she penned alongside the image.

The glamorous swimwear featured a waist-cinching belt and she accessorised her beach-ready look with chunky gold bangles. "Best legs in town," one fan commented on the image.

Following her leggy display, Joan was spotted looking seriously stylish on Monday when she collected her Silver Heart at the Variety Awards. The actress wore a puffed-sleeve dress that featured a daring low neckline and sheer sleeves adorned with polka dots.

© Dave Benett Joan looked beautiful in a long-sleeve dress

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Had such #fun at the #75thanniversary #gala of @varietygb and thank you @andrewlloydwebber for presenting me with the #award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television and thank you to my #brother Bill and #sisterinlaw @hazelcollins8000 for being there for me! Photos @davebenett."

Joan paired the piece with a dazzling statement necklace and a chunky silver ring.

As for her hair and makeup, Joan wore her brunette tresses down in a timelessly chic bouncy blow-dry and completed her look with camera-ready makeup.

She opted for classic black eyeliner, rosy blusher and a slick of red lipstick.

It's not just the star's recent looks that have her fans' heads turning with her unbelievable modelling shots from her younger years.

Earlier this month, Joan was captured personifying Hollywood glamour posing in a 1950s catalogue.

Joan looked sensational, wearing a knee-length pencil skirt paired with a fabulous three-quarter-sleeve chequered jacket. The look was complete with a velvet black bow around her neck.

Completing the look, she slipped on a pair of white gloves and black stilettos. The second look was a beautiful waist-cinching dress named "the silk date dress". The elegant gown featured a billowing skirt adorned with black polka dots.

"My #teenage #modelling years!" the actress proudly penned in the caption.

When the starlet isn't receiving awards or posing in magazines, she is the doting mother of her three children, Alexander, Tara and Katyana Kass.

Joan shares Alexander and Tara her ex-husband, Anthony Newley, and Katyana with Ron Kass, her third husband.