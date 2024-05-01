Rebel Wilson is a lady in red wearing sculpted lace gown

Rebel Wilson proved that red truly is her colour as she graced the red carpet at the UK premiere of The Almond And The Seahorse at Vue West End on Tuesday evening.

The Australian actress, 44, looked utterly fabulous in a collared lace dress in a romantic scarlet hue. Complete with a delicate off-the-shoulder neckline, contrasting pockets and a preppy button-down bodice, Rebel's silhouette was sculpted and snatched in the statement ensemble.

The Bridesmaids star was beaming in photographs captured on the night, wearing her buttery blonde hair in a sleek French pleat, elevated with coiled bangs that framed her beautiful features.

© Getty Rebel looked incredible as she beamed on the red carpet

Letting her dress dominate the spotlight, Rebel opted for sleek nude heels, a dainty bracelet and her glittering engagement ring for her minimal accessories.

The Pitch Perfect actress proposed to her fiancée, Ramona Agruma at Disneyland earlier this year, popping the question in front of Cinderella's iconic castle surrounded by pink petals.

© Getty Rebel Wilson attends "The Almond and the Seahorse" UK Premiere at the Vue West End

"Rebel Wilson's engagement ring for Ramona Agruma looks to be a classic Tiffany & Co. setting with six prongs surrounding a round-cut diamond. The huge diamond looks to be 3 carats and I'd estimate the value at $100,000," explained Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro.

Rebel then confirmed to PEOPLE that she chose both rings for the proposal with her and Ramona matching in classic round cut, 2.55-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond rings.

© Getty Rebel Wilson seen out for dinner at Nobu after 'An Evening with Rebel Wilson' UK book tour event at The London Palladium

"Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021," she shared with the publication. "So it's amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany's ring."

© Getty Rebel looked strikingly beautiful as she visited Nobu in London on 29 April

Rebel and Ramona have not yet shared plans for their wedding, which is set to be one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year.

For now, the star appears to be putting her energy into being a doting parent to her daughter, Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate in November 2022, and focusing on the launch of her tell-all memoir, Rebel Rising.

© Instagram Rebel Wilson's fiancée Ramona Agruma poses with their daughter Royce

Rebel's book release has received widespread attention as she opens up about her experience in Hollywood, including working with "a massive [expletive], which she told fans about ahead of the book's publication, explaining she dedicated a whole chapter to the actor in question - Sacha Baren Cohen.

The Borat star has since broken his silence on the allegations. The comedian refuted his former co-star's claims; in a statement to CNN, his spokesperson maintained: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."