Lady Amelia Windsor just rocked edgy denim shorts and knee-high boots

Lady Amelia Windsor, 28, gave us a lesson in transitional dressing for her latest outing in London on Tuesday.

Making the most of one of the hottest days of 2024 so far, Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin posed in a black cami top that highlighted her tattooed arms. She added high-waisted wide-leg denim shorts secured with a belt and gave her spring outfit a glamorous, winter twist with the addition of knee-high boots.

Beauty-wise, Amelia stayed true to her effortless daily makeup blend, with a sheer, flawless base, defined brows and soft pink lips. Meanwhile, her blonde hair fell in mermaid waves past her shoulders.

"Denim shorts for dinner with @citizensofhumanity and @agolde to celebrate their Regenerative Farming Initiative," she captioned the Instagram post.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair The model is more daring with her fashion choices than her distant royal relatives

While Amelia has familial connections to the British royals – her grandfather the Duke of Kent is first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II – she is not bound by as many fashion restrictions.

Working royals such as Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie often keep their outfits very demure, opting for long hemlines, high necklines and covered shoulders, but Amelia is more experimental with her style with her Instagram awash with ribbed crop tops, summery mini skirts and lace-trimmed gowns.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Lady Amelia Windsor's personal style file

Amelia previously admitted to Grazia in 2018 that she doesn't have a specific style but is influenced by other people and brands.

"It changes every single day – I definitely don’t have a specific style, though I think Eliza Doolittle dresses insanely well. I’m so easily inspired – if I like someone in the street’s clothing, I always say 'You look amazing.' It’s the nicest thing to hear. Always compliment someone if you can, I think," explained Amelia.

© Getty Amelia has long championed sustainability

The model has become an advocate for sustainability, focusing on giving charity shop clothes a new lease of life instead of supporting fast fashion brands. Her love of secondhand clothing began whilst she was studying at Edinburgh University, during which time she was signed by Storm, but her passion developed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prince Harry's third cousin said she loves to browse Depop and Vestiaire

"That literally is all I wore, it’s the excitement of it – and it became a bit of an obsession. I just love the fact that you never know what you’re going to find. Portobello market I love, it has such a great atmosphere and all the sellers have known each other for years. And now, obviously, you have online as well, with Depop and Vestiaire," she told Hello! Fashion.

DISCOVER: 12 Best dressed stars in May 2024: Ncuti Gatwa, Rosalià, Rebel Wilson, more