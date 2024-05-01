Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Amelia Windsor just rocked denim shorts and knee-high boots
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Lady Amelia Windsor just rocked edgy denim shorts and knee-high boots

Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin attended a Citizens of Humanity and Agolde dinner

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia Windsor, 28, gave us a lesson in transitional dressing for her latest outing in London on Tuesday.

Making the most of one of the hottest days of 2024 so far, Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin posed in a black cami top that highlighted her tattooed arms. She added high-waisted wide-leg denim shorts secured with a belt and gave her spring outfit a glamorous, winter twist with the addition of knee-high boots.

View post on Instagram
 

Beauty-wise, Amelia stayed true to her effortless daily makeup blend, with a sheer, flawless base, defined brows and soft pink lips. Meanwhile, her blonde hair fell in mermaid waves past her shoulders.

"Denim shorts for dinner with @citizensofhumanity and @agolde to celebrate their Regenerative Farming Initiative," she captioned the Instagram post.

Lady Amelia Windsor attends the BFC Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Pavilion on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)© Shane Anthony Sinclair
The model is more daring with her fashion choices than her distant royal relatives

While Amelia has familial connections to the British royals – her grandfather the Duke of Kent is first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II – she is not bound by as many fashion restrictions.

Working royals such as Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie often keep their outfits very demure, opting for long hemlines, high necklines and covered shoulders, but Amelia is more experimental with her style with her Instagram awash with ribbed crop tops, summery mini skirts and lace-trimmed gowns.

Amelia previously admitted to Grazia in 2018 that she doesn't have a specific style but is influenced by other people and brands. 

"It changes every single day – I definitely don’t have a specific style, though I think Eliza Doolittle dresses insanely well. I’m so easily inspired – if I like someone in the street’s clothing, I always say 'You look amazing.' It’s the nicest thing to hear. Always compliment someone if you can, I think," explained Amelia.

Lady Amelia Windsor attended the summer party at the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square© Getty
Amelia has long championed sustainability

The model has become an advocate for sustainability, focusing on giving charity shop clothes a new lease of life instead of supporting fast fashion brands. Her love of secondhand clothing began whilst she was studying at Edinburgh University, during which time she was signed by Storm, but her passion developed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lady Amelia Windsor wears hot pink for a special screening of Barbie in London
Prince Harry's third cousin said she loves to browse Depop and Vestiaire

"That literally is all I wore, it’s the excitement of it – and it became a bit of an obsession. I just love the fact that you never know what you’re going to find. Portobello market I love, it has such a great atmosphere and all the sellers have known each other for years. And now, obviously, you have online as well, with Depop and Vestiaire," she told Hello! Fashion.

