Melissa McCarthy turns heads in statement dress amid Barbra Streisand drama

Melissa McCarthy certainly had a dramatic start to the week following a hilarious interaction with icon Barbra Streisand online, but it seems none of it is getting to her as she stunned in a statement dress.

As the star comedian attended the premiere for Unfrosted, she opted for a maximalist floral gown with long flowing sleeves and a matching headband. The gown, with striking red and pink flowers over a bed of green leaves, had cascading sleeves, a matching bow around her neck for a bold floral look.

© Charley Gallay Melissa stunned in the floral look

Her hair, embellished by a matching headband studded with pearls, was wavy. She paired the strong look with a number of gem-encrusted rings on her fingers and statement earrings too.

The star posed with her husband Ben Falcone, who looked dashing in a green suit as he supported his wife during the occasion.

© Charley Gallay Melissa was joined by husband Ben

The Gilmore Girls actress wore the stylish look to respond to uproar as Barbra Streisand commented on Melissa's potential weight loss. As the comedian held a copy of a magazine with Barbra on the cover, Melissa said: "The takeaway is Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me and she thought I looked good. I win the day!"

The Funny Girl star received questions after commenting under a photo of the actress and choreographer Matthew Bourne: "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" The bluntness of the comment sent the internet into a frenzy.

© Kevin Mazur Melissa McCarthy with Barbra Streisand

The star took to X to clarify: "OMG – I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday!"

She continued: "Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album," referring to the 2016 Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, and added: "She looked fantastic!"

"I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"

While many netizens may have taken the 82-year-old legend's comments in ill faith, Melissa maintained: "I think Barbra is a treasure," adding to E! News: "I love her."