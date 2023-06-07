Carrie Underwood switches up her appearance in look we weren't expecting as she teases 'something new'

Carrie Underwood is as loved for her singing voice as she is for her incredible sense of style, which often involves a pair of tiny shorts to show off her insanely sculpted legs.

However, on Tuesday she switched up her appearance for a look we weren't expecting as she held a party for her official fan club. Instead of rocking a mini dress or cut-offs to show off her most- talked-about feature, Carrie opted for a pair of loose-fitting jeans!

The 'Hate My Heart' singer treated her devoted fans to some music from the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, TN, and for the occasion, she wore an embellished, metallic silver top tucked into her light-blue denim pants.

© Instagram Carrie looked gorgeous in her unexpected denim outfit

Of course, in true Carrie style, they weren't just any old jeans. The sides boasted slits that ran from her thighs to the floor which were held together by silver rhinestones, so fans still got a glimpse of her toned limbs.

She accessorized with a sparkling silver belt and a pair of towering platform boots, also in a silver sequin hue that added height to her petite frame.

© Instagram Carrie's jeans featured side splits held together with rhinestones

Taking to Instagram after the event, Carrie shared a clip that showed her performing on stage in front of some of her most die-hard fans. Captioning the video, which you can see below, she also teased that something "exciting" is coming in just a few days.

"We had an absolute blast at our Official Fan Club Party today and my Care Bears got a sneak peek at something new and exciting coming this Friday! [Love] you guys and thank you so much for coming from all over!""

Carrie Underwood rocks side-split jeans in fun new video

Her fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "New album? New music video? Can't wait for Friday." A second said: "The BEST DAY!!! So great to have everyone back together again, and thanks for sharing the stage with us."

Carrie's latest outing comes after she announced that this August, she would be joining rock band Guns N' Roses on their North American tour. "SO ready for this! I'm joining @gunsnroses for select dates on their North American Tour in August and I CANNOT WAIT!!" she wrote.

© Instagram Carrie teamed her jeans with a silver top

Dedicated fans of the singer will remember that back in March, while on her Denim and Rhinestones tour in Los Angeles, she was joined by the band's lead singer Axl Rose for a surprise performance of 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

And last July, she joined the band for a pair of shows in the United Kingdom, rocking out with them to some of their biggest hits in her favorite fringe-laden looks. "Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses!" she wrote.

© Rick Kern Carrie often showcases her toned legs in tiny shorts on and off the stage

"Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was [lightning]!!! Until next time…" she added. She called it her "dream come true" to play with the band, creator of rock staples like 'November Rain,' 'Welcome to the Jungle,' and 'Sweet Child O' Mine'.

