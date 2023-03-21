Carrie Underwood shows off seriously toned legs in tiny shorts amid family shake-up The country music singer has wrapped up her Denim & Rhinestones tour

Carrie Underwood's time on the road has come to an end after she wrapped up the last show on her Denim & Rhinestones tour last week.

To mark the occasion, the country music singer - who recently revealed a huge surprise in honor of her 40th birthday - shared a celebratory photo on Instagram on Monday, which saw her rocking a bedazzled pair of tiny denim shorts with fringe detailing that showed off her incredibly sculpted legs.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's toned legs steal the show in impressive tour video

Loading the player...

Carrie added a sleeveless top that was adorned with silver and gold fringing, a pair of studded ankle boots, and a silver chain attached to her hip that toughened up her look.

The Ghost Story singer posed with her bandmates and they each held up a glass of champagne to mark the bittersweet moment. "Celebrating after our last show Friday night in Seattle – love these guys!" Carrie captioned the photo.

SEE: Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to her 400-acre family home

MORE: Carrie Underwood confuses fans with birthday post for son Isaiah

Now that Carrie's months on the road have finally come to an end, it means she will be able to return to her 400-acre Tennessee home to spend time with her sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, and her husband, Mike Fisher, too.

Carrie rocked several stunning tour outfits

While she'll be headed to Sin City in June for her Las Vegas residency, Carrie has a few months off to focus on being a mom, something she adores.

The mom-of-two has been open about being a homebody and applauds Mike for bringing her out of her shell.

"I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that," she told Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

Carrie will get to spend a couple of months with her family

She went on to share that her husband of 12 years is an extrovert who encourages her to "interact' with others, and "balances" her out.

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.