Olivia Attwood has this T-shirt bra in every single colour - and wait until you read the reviews

Olivia Attwood has been showing off her incredible sense of style in her new ITV show Bad Boyfriends, and even the star's underwear is picked to perfection.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she swears by the SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra, admitting to her followers that she has the bestselling bra "in every colour".

© Olivia Attwood Olivia wore the SKIMS Fits Everybody t-Shirt bra in black

The SKIMS T-shirt bra is a favourite amongst influencers and shoppers, and fellow ex-Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague shared that she also loves the underwear staple from Kim Kardashian's brand.

Olivia looked stunning when she showed off her SKIMS underwear on Instagram, opting for the black colourway for the photo as she captioned the post: "You guys are going mad in the comments for this one. Take up one from your normal size. I have it in every colour and it's really great."

One of the most popular buys on the SKIMS site, the Fits Everybody Bra comes in 10 neutral tones that are perfect for everyday wear including sand, bronze, cocoa and black.

The T-shirt bra features lightly lined cups and a flexible underwire that prevents digging into the skin. The 'second-skin feel' is designed to feel like you're not wearing a bra while still providing plenty of support, while the 360-stretch technology is ideal for wearing every day with its smooth and neutral design that will pair well almost any clothing.

There are hundreds of TikToks raving about the SKIMS bra, and the online reviews speak for themselves. One shopper wrote: "Love the fit, it fits like I am naked l LOVE IT."

While another added: "I am absolutely obsessed with this bra. It is honestly the most comfortable yet supportive bra I have tried. I love how comfortable it is and the way that it seamlessly blends under shirts. Absolutely great purchase."

Olivia and several shoppers have noted a slightly smaller design, so it may be worth sizing up for the perfect fit.

SKIMS' shapewear and underwear have gone viral multiple times since Kim Kardashian launched the brand in 2019, and it's nailed its celebrity faces with everyone from Sabrina Carpenter and Charlie XCX as ambassadors. Focusing on comfort and inclusivity, the underwear is designed to support all body types. Plenty of the favourite buys often sell out, so if you want to pick up Olivia's favourite everyday bra – I'd recommend doing it soon.