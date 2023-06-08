Megan Fox showcases Machine Gun Kelly chest tattoo in plunging leather look

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship appears to be back on track as she was pictured supporting her beau at his concert in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old was his number one fan as she watched him perform from the side of the stage, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black outfit. Megan rocked a plunging black top and patterned pantyhose with an oversized leather jacket with bold red lining.

Her auburn hair was worn down in loose waves and she added a pop of color with a bright red manicure. Her low-cut top showcased her permanent tribute to MGK, a tattoo underneath her collarbone that reads, 'el pistolero' in cursive script. The ink, which she got in 2020, translates to 'gunman' in Spanish, Machine Gun Kelly's nickname.

© Getty Megan has a tattoo of MGK's nickname under her collarbone

Recent rumors have suggested that Megan's engagement to the Bloody Valentine singer was teetering on the brink following allegations of his infidelity in February. Soon after, the actress removed pictures of him from her Instagram account, leaving fans perplexed and concerned.

Megan, however, was quick to dispel the swirling rumors, reassuring fans and followers: "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

© Phillip Faraone Megan and MGK's engagement is reported to be on hold

Despite a rough patch, the couple were spotted rekindling their love during a vacation in Hawaii in April, with reports claiming they were officially back together, and they have been pictured on several outings since.

MGK made a supportive appearance at the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue last month to cheer on Megan, who graces the cover of this year's edition. However, the couple maintained an air of mystery, choosing not to grace the red carpet together.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Megan supported MGK in London in May

Meghan returned the favor and supported MGK at the Stephen Webster x Machine Gun Kelly 'Gossip' ring launch in London at the end of May. The couple got engaged in Puerto Rico at the beginning of 2022 after meeting on the set of the 2021 crime thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass.

WATCH: The moment Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox

After their engagement, Megan said: "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Megan got her tattoo tribute in 2020

Megan was married to Brian Austin Green for ten years before they split in May 2020 with Megan officially filing for divorce six months later. In the court documents, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason they parted ways.

© Photo: Getty Images Megan was married to Brian Austin Green for 10 years

Back in 2015, she cited the same reason on divorce documents but when she got pregnant with their youngest son, Journey, now six, they decided to give their relationship another go; they are also parents to Bodhi, nine, and Noah, ten.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.