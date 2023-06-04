Megan Fox wows in cut-out bikini showcasing incredible physique after cryptic social media cleanse

Megan Fox left her fans absolutely floored on Sunday when she took to social media to share a pair of new photographs from her weekend by the water.

The actress, 37, posted a selfie of herself standing beside the beach, letting her newly auburn copper-hued hair and naturally freckled face shine while the water stretched out behind her.

© Instagram The actress posed by the beach for her latest selfie

However, the real kicker was the first photo she added, a selfie showing off her physique in a black bikini with a cut-out at the chest and a high-waisted bottom.

Stretched out on a couch while flaunting her gold bracelets and sharp manicured nails, a peek of a bass guitar and a bucket hat could also be spotted in the shot, likely a nod to her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

MORE: Megan Fox turns heads in tiny crop top as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly amid split rumors

It was cryptically captioned: "Ace of cups + the star," a reference to Tarot cards, and fans responded by inundating her comments section with compliments.

© Instagram Megan looked unbelievable in her cut-out black bikini

"I have never seen you look so healthy, you are glowing, and to pull those cards, it's only gonna get better," one gushed, while another quipped: "She did this for us, for the girls gays, and theys," and a third wrote: "Suddenly I need to go copper."

The photos were part of only the second post on her Instagram page, after the actress deleted the rest of her posts to only include one from May 20th, a round-up of some of her latest event appearances, which she'd captioned: "Queen of wands," another Tarot.

MORE: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured together amid intense split rumors

One of those appearances alongside her musician partner was at the launch event for the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, for which she posed as their newest cover star.

However, despite her insanely stunning bikini photoshoot, the Jennifer's Body star admitted that her feelings of body dysmorphia often got in her way.

"When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way," she explained. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged."

SEE: Emily Ratajkowski just paid the most legendary fashion tribute to Megan Fox

"Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," the mom-of-three added. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me.

WATCH: Megan Fox makes startling body confession following head-turning SI swimsuit photoshoot

"What I most want people to know is that I'm a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast."

She continued: "I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself the way other people see me."

MORE: Megan Fox deletes her Instagram account as fans wonder if her 'overwhelming' relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has ended

Revealing her struggle with self-love, Megan added: "There is never a point in my life where I loved my body," she added, reminding us all that the journey to self-acceptance and self-love is indeed "never-ending."

© Getty Images Having long been admired for her appearance, the star opened up about her own insecurities

The Mayo Clinic describes body dysmorphia as, "a mental health condition in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance – a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.