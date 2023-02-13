Megan Fox deletes her Instagram account as fans wonder if her 'overwhelming' relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has ended Megan and MGK have previously called each other twin flames, though admitted their journey to engagement included "having walked through hell"

Megan Fox is keeping fans talking about her relationship – or potentially lack thereof – with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Just a day after she sparked speculation among her followers concerning a possible split between the two when she deleted all of their photos together, now she has gone so far as to scrap her Instagram account entirely.

The star had first gotten attention on her and her relationship when, after deleting all MGK appearances from her Instagram, she shared a photo of herself with a cryptic, break-up insinuating caption.

The photo sees her posing in a strapless bodysuit with a plunging neckline, though most notably, she captioned it: "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath." The line is from Beyoncé's iconic 2016 album, Lemonade, in which she infamously addressed her husband Jay-Z's alleged infidelity.

What's more, though now her Instagram account has disappeared completely, prior to her deactivating it, she had minimized her following list so she was only following some other major stars: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem.

While many have quickly assumed Megan and her rockstar boyfriend are no longer together, others have defended her social media activity as just fun and games, and the two were spotted in Arizona together ahead of the Super Bowl, when she was wearing the same outfit from the instantly-viral alleged "break-up" post.

The star has now deleted her entire Instagram account

Nonetheless, their relationship has been highly publicized, and seemingly tumultuous, from the start, having first sparked romance rumors in May of 2020. They met in Puerto Rico while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

They quickly established themselves as "twin flames" during their first joint interview for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall, when the actress said: "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

The pair recently attended the 2023 Grammys together

They always described their romance as a very intense one, and when Megan opened up about it to Nylon, she said: "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," adding: "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

After over a year of dating, they announced their engagement in early 2022, and Megan once again didn't shy away from addressing their tumultuous path to love, writing on Instagram: "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him."

