Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split? Star makes cryptic comment after deleting photos of her fiancé

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly only got engaged last January and Megan shared a sweet tribute celebrating her beau just a few days ago.

However, their relationship may already be on the rocks, as the couple's fans have concluded based on their Instagram activity.

Whereas the pair used to be all over each other on social media, actress Megan has now deleted all traces of the rock star from her page.

Not only that, the actress went on to post a mirror selfie that saw her posing in a stunning strapless black dress, which she captioned: "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath."

In response to a follower's comment: "He probably got with Sophie," Megan then replied: "Maybe I got with Sophie [fire emoji]."

The quote she posted was a line from Beyoncé 's 2016 hit Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade, widely believed to address her husband Jay-Z's alleged infidelity.

The pair went public with their relationship in 2021

Neither Megan nor her fiancé has addressed rumors of the separation nor released any official statement but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating, with one writing in the comments section: "OH MY GOD SHE TOOK DOWN ALL HER POSTS W MGK."

Others commented: "Rooting for you always but especially if this means what it sounds like it means," and: "Please don’t let this be true."

Megan was previously married to Brian Austin Green for ten years before they split in May 2020 with Megan officially filing for divorce six months later.

Fans fear the couple have now split

In the court documents, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason they parted ways. Megan and MGK got engaged 18 months after they sat under a tree and asked for "magic", the Transformers star revealed in her engagement announcement.

She wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

