Christine Lampard wows with bold look that we weren't expecting

Christine Lampard never fails to impress with her stylish looks on Loose Women, but we weren't expecting her to give us two different looks, nor for one to be so incredibly bold.

Taking to Instagram, the popular presenter showcased her different ensembles, and they couldn't have been more different from each other. The first look was a stunning trumpet dress that was bright shades of blue and green. The daring item showed off all of her curves, while also highlighting the pink pair of sandals that she decided to pair her look with.

Her second outfit took an entirely different direction, as she posed in a mint green shirt and trousers combo that really showed off her zany side. Her black locks were worn loose as they flowed down her shoulders, and she accessorised with a necklace.

The star shared where her looks came from in her caption, posting: "@loosewomen looks courtesy of @mothershoppers dress from @neverfullydressed trouser suit from @nobodyschild."

© Instagram Christine's first look completely caught us off-guard

Her fans loved the looks as one said: "Sunshine vibes," alongside a green heart emoji, while a second commented: "Wow, what a gorgeous colour for a dress!" and a third enthused: "Loved the suit."

Many others shared strings of heart and flame emojis as they were left speechless by Christine's beauty.

© Instagram Christine's second look impressed

The star is known for her glamorous looks and last month she attended a fun-filled party at the Mitre boutique hotel in West London, co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams and Jane Moore, with Lorraine Kelly also joining the group, as they marked five years of their friend, Helen Adidas, being cancer-free. The special moment was even more special for Helen as the day also fell on her birthday.

All of the ladies looked so glamorous, but Christine was absolutely gorgeous in her bold red dress that featured a sky-high slit, and she paired the look with a pair of strappy heels.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine'sLoose Women outfits always wow

Her companions for the night all looked beautiful as well with Nadia looking ravishing in a sparkly black midi-dress, while Kaye opted for an eye-catching orange halterneck outfit. Jane posed in a gorgeous black dress with a beautiful necklace, while Lorraine opted for something on the more daring side with a sheer-sleeved black dress.

Helen also had an iconic look with a pink sequin-detailed mini-dress, as she flashed a huge grin at the camera while standing with her close group of friends.

© HGL Christine is our fave fashionista

In a touching tribute to the woman of the hour, Christine said: "What a night celebrating the very special @thetittygritty 5 year cancer free and her birthday." She then tagged all of her friends who made it for the night out.

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, as one enthused: "Great night, and a momentous occasion," and a second added: "Oh my sweet Whispering Angel! I hope the celebrations were epic." A third posted: "You looked fabuolous," while many more shared strings of heart emojis and compliments for some of her co-stars.

© Rex Christine loves a bright colour

Speaking to HELLO! at the event, Helen said: "I was diagnosed just before my 40th birthday and had to cancel my party, so I decided to go all out for this one and celebrate with everyone who is important to me and who supported me through my treatment.

"We kicked off our shoes and hit the dancefloor. Gok was amazing and my school-mum friends were taking selfies with my ITV friends. The past few years haven’t been easy, so this was a really important night for me."

