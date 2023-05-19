Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha's best 5 bikini moments

Nadia Sawalha always shows how down-to-earth she is when she shares posts, never striving for the perfect shot so that she can show off the realities of life and promote body acceptance.

The Loose Women star can often be found sharing photos comparing herself to swimwear models in tiny pieces of swimwear, while she offers a more "realistic" version, something that has earned her the respect of fans across the globe, including Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale. Join us at HELLO! as we relive five of our favourite moments from the fabulous Loose Women star.

Nadia looked flawless in the outfit

One of Nadia's more recent swimwear posts came following the news that Kim Kardashian would be joining the American Horror Story franchise. The reality TV star often dons sultry bikinis, and Nadia has recreated them on many occasions, prompting her to share a highlights reel of some of the best.

Although we loved the Met Gala recreation, our favourite had to be when she donned the green string bikini and ate a similar snack to Kim. We also enjoyed her channelling her inner Victoria's Secret model with a lacy set of lingerie.

Nadia channelled her inner Kate Beckinsale

Kim isn't the only Hollywood star that Nadia has embodied, as the Loose Women presenter has also taken after Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale. Back in September when the Underworld star showed off the new Greggs swimsuit collaboration with Primark, Nadia was quick to follow in her footsteps.

Nadia even copied Kate's white belt and Ascot-style headpiece, but she also took the extra step to enjoy some pastries from the bakery brand, including their world-famous sausage roll.

Nadia showed off her team spirit!

Nadia showed off her pride in the English football during the World Cup in December, and even though the team lost to France in the quarter-finals, ahead of the match she showed off her support in a tiny white bikini.

Nadia looked stunning in her two-piece, which was inspired by the English flag, and even created a shield with the same design as she offered her support to the Three Lions.

Nadia shared a hilarious moment from her time abroad

While she often wows with her looks, Nadia is also known to enjoy some moments of fun, and she showed that with a video during her holiday to Crete where she struggled to get on a pool lilo.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha attempts to get on pool lilo in tiny bikini

The presenter kept slipping off or undershooting as she attempted to get onto the floating pool item, and but she also looked simply incredible as she rocked a slinky black swimsuit to enjoy her leisure time away.

Nadia showed off heer toned physique in a red bikini

But even though Nadia always aims to entertain her fans, sometimes she does enjoy just to lie back while styling out swimwear, as she proved when she donned a red bikini as she enjoyed a soak in the 'cold tub' during a particularly hot summer.

She looked resplendent in the two-piece, as in the caption she poked fun at her Loose Women co-star, Stacey Solomon, asking if she was "jealous" of her garden purchase.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.