Loose Women's Christine Lampard stuns in hot pink party dress - and wow!

The presenter is married to football star Frank Lampard

Loose Women's Christine Lampard has nailed the art of sophisticated dressing – and her latest party look is no exception!

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, the brunette beauty delighted fans with a sweet snapshot of herself embracing ITV's Helen Addis. In the picture, the duo posed up a storm as they celebrated Helen's huge personal milestone.

For the special occasion, Christine slipped into a vivid, hot pink party dress complete with giant puffy sleeves, a nipped-in waistline and elegant ruched detailing snaking up the front. For an added ounce of glamour, the mother-of-two elevated her outfit with a quilted, black leather handbag. So chic!

As for hair and makeup, Christine, 44, accentuated her eyes with sleek eyeliner and wore her raven tresses down loose in a carefree style.

© Instagram Christine looked lovely in pink

In her caption, she sweetly penned: "Celebrating 5 years on from her cancer diagnosis @thetittygritty decided to have a party! What a night!! We love you," followed by a trio of pink, sparkly heart emojis.

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Two fabulous women," while a second gushed: "Love you Christine," followed by a red heart.

A third chimed in: "Great photo, great night," and a fourth added: "Fabulous Christine."

This certainly isn't the first time we've been floored by Christine's sartorial flair. Back in April, the TV presenter made a case for bubblegum pink in the most gorgeous spring knit.

Keeping the rest of her look fairly low-key, Christine sported a pair of black cigarette pants and some rose-hued suede heels. Stunning!

The Northern Irish presenter coiffed her brunette hair in an elegant chignon with loose strands framing her face.

© Getty The couple wed in 2015

Away from the spotlight, Christine spends much of her time at home with her husband Frank Lampard, 44, and their two adorable children Patricia and Freddie.

The loved-up couple welcomed their first child, Patricia, in September 2018, named after Frank's late mother who sadly passed away in 2008 from pneumonia.

© Instagram Frank enjoying a sweet moment with Patricia and Freddie

Little Freddie came into the world in March 2021, with proud parents Christine and Frank sharing the happy news with their Instagram fans.

Frank, meanwhile, is also a doting dad to daughters Isla, 15, and Luna, 17, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

© Instagram Christine keeps her family out of the spotlight

In a bid to keep their family life relatively private, Christine shields her two children from the spotlight by concealing their faces on social media.

Despite keeping their identities hidden, the TV star regularly shares wholesome family updates, documenting everything from birthdays to family trips away.

