Loose Women's Christine Lampard steals the show in red-hot dress with daringly high slit

Christine Lampard is one of the ultimate fashionistas, so we're not surprised that she stole the show when she joined forces with some of her Loose Women colleagues as they marked a special event.

Christine attended a party alongside co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams and Jane Moore, with Lorraine Kelly also joining the group, as they marked five years of their friend, Helen Adidas, being cancer-free. The special moment was even more special for Helen as the day also fell on her birthday. All of the ladies looked so glamorous, but Christine was absolutely gorgeous in her bold red dress that featured a sky-high slit, and she paired the look with a pair of strappy heels.

Her companions for the night all looked beautiful as well with Nadia looking ravishing in a sparkly black midi-dress, while Kaye opted for an eye-catching orange halterneck outfit. Jane posed in a gorgeous black dress with a beautiful necklace, while Lorraine opted for something on the more daring side with a sheer-sleeved black dress.

Helen also had an iconic look with a pink sequin-detailed mini-dress, as she flashed a huge grin at the camera while standing with her close group of friends.

In a touching tribute to the woman of the hour, Christine said: "What a night celebrating the very special @thetittygritty 5 year cancer free and her birthday." She then tagged all of her friends who made it for the night out.

Christine looked fantastic in her red-hot outfit

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, as one enthused: "Great night, and a momentous occasion," and a second added: "Oh my sweet Whispering Angel! I hope the celebrations were epic."

A third posted: "You looked fabuolous," while many more shared strings of heart emojis and compliments for some of her co-stars.

The mum-of-two has had a busy week as she has been on presenting Loose Women and she looked as beautiful as ever on Wednesday's episode, opting for a bold look in orange. The star, dressed as always by the show's stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley, wore her dark raven hair down in loose waves and added wedge espadrilles to finish her outfit.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine's looked great in orange

The star enjoys a happy family life with her husband Frank Lampard and their children Patricia, four, and Freddie, two – as well as Christine's two stepdaughters Luna and Isla, from Frank's previous marriage to Elen Rivas.

In 2022, she spoke a little of her bond with her stepdaughters. She told Fabulous: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you’ve got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Speaking about Patricia's relationship with her two elder sisters, Christine added: "I really welcome them being there because they're an extra pair of hands. Just last night, I was putting Freddie to bed and Isla kept an eye on Patricia.

"Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

