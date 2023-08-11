Avril Lavigne wows in thigh-high boots and micro mini – and fans have questions

Avril Lavigne has come a long way since her skater days! When she burst onto the scene in the early aughts, the musician was most often seen in baggy jeans and tank tops, but the 38-year-old has totally switched up her style in recent years.

On Thursday the Complicated singer shared a saucy video of herself sipping an iced coffee dressed in thigh-high boots, a micro mini skirt, and a silver blazer, complete with heavy eye makeup and crimped hair – and she's never looked better.

Fans flooded the post with praise, writing: "How is it possible that you look exactly the same as when I started to listen to your music, 20 years ago?" and: "How do you not age??"

A third commented: " IDK how she does it, but she stays young so effortlessly."

Avril addressed her eternal youth in a new interview with Grazia, explaining: "Everyone always comments that I look the same as 20 years ago. My advice is to stay out of the sun and drink green juice."

She also referenced her style switch during the chat, explaining: "Fashion has always been a form of self-expression for me. I love that I can use it to showcase different parts of my personality. Whether I’m wearing a rock-inspired look, comfortable streetwear, or something more high-end, I'm able to pull it off because it is what I feel comfortable in."

© Instagram Avril Lavigne's fans can't believe she looks so young

She continued that while black and pink were her signature colors in her early career, she enjoys playing with other shades. "I've had a lot of fun trying new things and pushing boundaries recently. My whole last album focused on orange, it was fun to play around with that and add it to my looks."

The Canadian musician, who has been married twice and was most recently dating rapper Tyga, is often in the headlines for her personal life, as well as her music and style, and in her interview, she took the opportunity to share her position when it comes to romance.

© Getty Avril Lavigne has switched up her style

"I'm a romantic, I love everything that comes with love. It can be beautiful and messy. It is passionate and fiery, full of ups and downs. Yes, it can be complicated, but it is part of what makes us human," she said candidly.

