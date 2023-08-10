Avril Lavigne breaks silence on 'messy' romantic life after Tyga, Mod Sun relationships

Avril Lavigne, in her two decades of influence as the princess of pop-punk, has seen her time in the spotlight surrounded by talk of her romantic life.

Recently, the Canadian songstress, 38, became embroiled in a reported love triangle of sorts when her engagement to fellow musician Mod Sun abruptly ended in February and she began a romance with rapper Tyga.

After the pair were seen kissing at Paris Fashion Week this March, their relationship became a significant topic of discussion, all the way till their reported split in June. However, after they were spotted together at a Fourth of July party, love has apparently sparked once again.

In a new interview as the cover star of Grazia Bulgaria, Avril is getting candid about life and love in the spotlight, and gave a cryptic response when asked about her romances.

"Honestly, I'm a romantic and I love everything that comes with love," she told the outlet (in translated Bulgarian). "It can be beautiful, it can be messy. It can be passionate, anger can intervene, there can be ups, there can be downs. But to some extent it defines us as people."

When asked whether she paid much attention to news headlines and the constant chatter around her, she said: "I guess I never am. They go hand in hand with work, and I find humor in the situation."

Avril was also asked about that Paris Fashion Week, although she gushed about the prospect of being at the center of international fashion. "This is going to sound weird, but I'm excited to keep seeing these. It will be great to work closely with some big designer," she responded.

Since 2002, with the release of "Complicated," the star has been at the forefront of punk and pop-rock in the mainstream, and while her discography has consistently remained in that lane, so has her trademark style of dark eyeliner, goth styles, and love for dark tones.

"Everyone says I look the same," she told the magazine with a chuckle. "My advice is to be careful with the sun and drink green juice. The truth is that when I started, I was still young and rebellious. A teenager full of energy.

"20 years later, I'm still here, but more mature and experienced. I don't take it too seriously anymore. To answer your question – yes, I have changed, but the change is the reason I am the person I am today."

Avril and former fiancé Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith, started dating in late 2020 and first collaborated on the 2021 song "Flames," when they first confirmed their relationship.

In April 2022, they announced their engagement, with Mod getting down on one knee while they were visiting Paris. However, by late February 2023, they had broken their engagement; Mod was reportedly blind-sided and even acknowledged his heartbreak at concerts after the split.

