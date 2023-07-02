Newly-single Avril Lavigne turns up the heat in Vegas in vampy leather chaps - watch

Avril Lavigne, 38, brought the heat to Vegas as she thrilled crowds with a performance at Encore Beach Club alongside electronic music producer Marshmello on Saturday.

The Canadian rocker donned a vampy leather look for her set, styling out daring black cargos adorned with leather detailing and racy cut-out sections fastened with buckles. Her statement pants were from Berlin-based brand Namilia, a fashion label loved for its gender-bending rebellious designs and runway-ready feminist fits.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne wows Vegas with performance at Encore Beach Club

Adding to her biker-babe aesthetic, the Sk8r Boi hitmaker added a graphic tank top emblazoned with a character motif and slipped into platform Doc Martens.

Avril accessorized with a vintage Vivienne Westwood pearl choker and rocked her usual heavy-smoked eye makeup and dramatic eyeliner to complete her signature beauty look.

© Instagram Avril wore a vintage Vivienne Westwood choker for her Vegas performance

The newly-single star wore her blonde hair in beachy waves that cascaded down to her waist. "VEGAS YOU BROUGHT THE HEAT," the Happy Ending songstress penned on her Instagram story, delighting her 12.5 million followers.

© Instagram The Canadian star shared a series of BTS shots from the after party

Avril later shared a set of photos from the after-party following her Vegas performance, which was fuelled by several cartons of her alcoholic pink lemonade brand, BEATBOX.

© Instagram Avril was seen sipping on alcoholic pink lemonade

"Your outfit and the hair! My Queen!" wrote one fan in the comments of her post, as another penned: "YOU ARE A ROCKSTAR BABY! MY IDOL."

Avril's performance comes just weeks after her reported split from rapper Tyga, after just four months of dating. The punk-pop princess and the Rack City rapper made headlines earlier this year when they were spotted sharing a kiss at Paris Fashion Week, not long after her breakup with her former fiancé Mod Sun.

© Getty Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France

According to TMZ, Avril and Tyga have since come to the "mutual decision" to end their relationship.

Prior to Tyga, the Canadian pop-punk singer was in a relationship with fellow musician Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith, who she first collaborated with on the 2021 song 'Flames.'

The two confirmed later that year that they were in a relationship, and were frequently seen on red carpets and spending their downtime together.

© Getty Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne at the GRAMMY Awards

All that ended in February when they announced their split; Mod was reportedly blind-sided and publicly declared his heartbreak. "I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he wrote in an Instagram post.