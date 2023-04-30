Avril Lavigne rocks fishnets and harness skirt as she's joined by new boyfriend Tyga on tour

The Sk8er Boi singer and Rack City rapper Tyga were first linked together following PDA during Paris Fashion Week

Avril Lavigne is continuing her reign throughout Europe with her Love Sux Tour, which is only picking up steam on its latest leg.

The singer, 38, recently wrapped a show in Stuttgart, Germany, and shared several photographs from her dynamic stage show and behind-the-scenes moments.

She was most prominently seen jamming out in a cropped black sweatshirt with crystal appliqués sporting the title of her song "Love It When You Hate Me."

The Canadian star paired the cut-up fit with a black and orange harness skirt with a corseted waist and her signature fishnet tights and combat boots.

While many of the photos featured her rocking out on stage, one snuck in her carousel made a nod to her burgeoning romance with rapper Tyga, 33, who walked alongside her backstage, having flown out to Europe to support his new girlfriend.

The two made waves when they were spotted kissing during Paris Fashion Week earlier in March, weeks after her break-up from fiancé Mod Sun.

Avril is loving being on tour and surrounded by her fans, as one of them commented on her post: "Avril reply if you have the bestest fans everrrr!" and she wrote back: "Yes I have the best fans ever. All these years. You make me smile every day. Thank you."

© Getty Images Avril is in the middle of the European leg of her Love Sux Tour

It's been a whirlwind few months for the "I'm With You" singer, who embarked on her European tour not long after making headlines after the end of her engagement with Mod, real name Derek Smith.

The 36-year-old recently wrapped his own God Save the Teen Tour earlier in April in Los Angeles, even referring to his ex-fiancée.

He opened up to the crowd about the break-up, acknowledging that it had been a difficult time while thanking his fans for having "saved my life."

Mod also performed the 2021 song "Flames," his collaboration with Avril which brought the two together, although was spotted visibly emotional when her part of the track played.

He then made a big move, stating that the song from his album that had been a dedication to the Canadian hitmaker, "Avril's Song," would be renamed to "Los Angeles Song," saying afterwards according to People: "Probably not a good idea to name the song after the person you're with at the time."

