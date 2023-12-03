Avril Lavigne stuns in asymmetrical mini skirt with the tiniest appearance change you might've missed as she reunites with ex-husband

Avril Lavigne made quite the fashion statement in all black for her return to her native Canada over the weekend for a very special honor.

The 39-year-old punk-pop princess was celebrated at the Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration, honoring her induction into the hall for Arts & Entertainment at Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto on Saturday, December 2nd.

She was pictured for the occasion dressed in her signature blend of polished punk, styling a black turtleneck top with a cropped leather jacket, paired with an asymmetrical pleated mini skirt and thigh-high heeled boots.

Avril styled her blonde hair straight and sleek while sporting the tiniest new blink-and-you'll-miss-it accessory – a pair of silver studs on the bridge of her nose.

Other honorees included political satirist Rick Mercer, the cast members of the show Degrassi, and hockey player and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

In portrait photos shared after the event by photographer George Pimentel with the honorees, it was revealed that Connor was supported by his good friend and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, aka Avril's ex-husband, to whom she was married from 2013-2015.

While it's unclear whether the pair interacted at all during the night, since Chad, 49, wasn't an official part of the proceedings, they've indicated several times that despite their divorce, they remain close friends.

In a 2019 USA Today interview, the "Girlfriend" singer opened up about maintaining good relationships with Chad and her first ex-husband, Sum 41 lead Deryck Whibley (they were married from 2006-10).

"They're just good people," she told the publication. "We had marriages, we lived together, I knew their families, they knew mine, we just stayed close and there's a mutual respect. Chad, in particular, we're actually really close, because that was a more recent relationship.

"He was with me through a lot and is a really protective person in my life. He's still like family. I didn't know that it would be that way, and I'm really glad it is because we were friends and we made music together. We've just kept the friendship and continued having a working relationship, as well."

In fact, the Nickelback singer was a key collaborator on the Canadian star's 2019 album Head Above Water, and was also supportive during her battle with Lyme disease.

"He was a really great soundboard," Avril said. "I would call him and send him songs to get his opinion, and if I was ever stuck on something, he'd help me out, which is super (expletive) cool, if you think about it.

"I'd play him songs on FaceTime and he'd be like, 'I'm so proud of you, you did such a good job.' So he just cares about me and wants to see me do well, which is really nice."

At the Canada's Walk of Fame event this Saturday, Avril gushed about returning to her home to receive the special honor. "All my family are here.

"This is where I got my start singing in Napanee, Ontario, I performed with Shania Twain when I was 14 in Ottawa, I did theater out here, so it's an honor to get this award. This is my home. It means so much to me."

