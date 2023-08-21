Debbie Gibson, 52, showcases incredible figure in tiny bodysuit – wait 'til you see her legs

Debbie Gibson was in a celebratory mood over the weekend as she marked the second anniversary of her album, 'The Body Remembers' – and in a fitting tribute, she showed off her own incredible physique.

The 52-year-old looked sensational in a montage video she posted on Instagram, which saw her rocking a tiny David Tupaz romper and black PVC boots that showcased her incredibly toned figure and never-ending legs.

The video, which you can watch below, also showed a snippet of her performing on stage, wearing a distinctive pair of jeans covered in large blue and orange pom poms and a white cropped top that unveiled her sculpted abs.

Appearing emotional over the milestone, Debbie captioned the clip: "On the eve of the anniversary of the release of The Body Remembers, my first studio album of original pop songs in 20 years, I reflect on the past year of touring and the power of connection through music. I live for it!

"And … this song … The Body Remembers love and loss and where you were when you heard that certain song and who you were with and on and on… The album journey is ongoing with 'Love Don't Care' so please go and give the music video some love on @youtube!!! Thank you all for celebrating the old while embracing the new!"

Her followers were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "Wow! Best look ever! Got the Nancy Sinatra look going on!" A second said: "The body! The style! Amazing!" A third added: "Love those boots!"

On Sunday, the 'Electric Youth' singer posted a clip of one of her music videos, alongside another heartfelt message, which read: "THE BODY REMEMBERS Turns 2 green hearts today! 5 singles, 5 videos, and 2 TBR Tours later… Thank you ALL for throwing your arms around me and this music!!!

"I can't wait to properly credit and thank everyone but because I do my own posting and I am literally right this second working on NEW music in the studio that will be forthcoming next few days but you all know who you are! Ok … back behind the mic!!! Pleez share your memories of this era here!!! Can't wait to hear."

Debbie often causes a stir with her incredibly youthful appearance and recently opened up to HELLO! about how she looks after herself. "Here's what's so funny," she said. "I would love to tell you that I have all this willpower with food. But on the contrary. I love pizza and donuts."

However, Debbie is still mindful in her approach to food after navigating a series of health concerns over the years, from Lyme disease to debilitating gut issues, so she doesn't overindulge.

"I promote Dr. Kelly Anne's bone broth because I have legitimately loved bone broth my whole life. I need to find ways of not bombarding my system," she explained.

"Nutrition is so important to how you look, and I don't mean weight," she admitted "It's about being clear. I don't eat giant plates of food because my body can't handle it. I end up with fatigue or pain or other unpleasant symptoms."

