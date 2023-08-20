Carol Vorderman, 62, looks sensational in skinny jeans in backstage video ahead of big change

The BBC Radio Wales star was marking an end of an era

Carol Vorderman certainly knows how to have a fun time at work - as her latest social media post proved!

The BBC Radio Wales star was seen joyfully dancing backstage with her co-host Nathan Sussex on Sunday, looking fabulous in a cream jumper and skinny jeans.

The 62-year-old showcased her dance moves to It's Raining Men, as she gave Nathan - who is about to get married to fiancé Jamie - the send off he deserved ahead of his wedding.

In the caption, Carol wrote: "We had a blast today. Nathan's @natsus1 last show before he and Jamie get married next Sunday.

"Omg the stories, the dances, the tears...and that was just our show.

© Instagram Carol Vorderman has a fabulous sense of style

"Cannot wait until the big day Nath.....love you so much. I'll be sobbing into my Kleenex.....it should have been me."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Carol, you look so much fun!" while another wrote: "You look amazing Carol!" A third added: "Girl, you've got the moves!"

The radio star often works out at the gym

Carol's co-host Nathan will be getting married on 27 August, and recently shared a countdown post on Instagram ahead of the special day.

The co-stars have a close friendship and are often pictured on one another's social media pages.

© Instagram The TV star often shares photos of herself working out

For her radio show, Carol - despite being off camera - always looks glamorous.

The mother-of-two works hard to stay active and is often pictured at the gym, inspiring her fans in the process. In a previous interview with the Daily Star about fitness, she said: "I want to enjoy things, and health and fitness has always been a thing of mine. I brought out my first detox book which was slammed at the time, but almost 100 per cent of everything I recommended is now categoric.

© Getty The presenter is a doting mother-of-two

"I have followed my own advice. Now there's an awful lot of technology to do with health and when you concentrate on health you get other benefits too, like people saying 'oooh don't you look good'."

Meanwhile, chatting to the Daily Mail about her fitness goals, she explained: "I do keep fit, I started with a new trainer, a rugby captain in Wales and we have a good laugh. He's pushing me harder now with weights.

Carol often pulls out all the stops when it comes to fashion

"It's the weights you need as you get older because I'm quite happy with my body weight."

The star also has a refreshing take on body image. "I don't actually know what I weigh but I'm happy, I don't need to go on a diet or anything like that," she said.

