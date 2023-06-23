Debbie Gibson, 52, shows off endless legs in plunging bodysuit that will make your head spin

Debbie Gibson put her never-ending legs and sensational physique front and center in the music video for her latest singer, Love Don't Care.

The 52-year-old looked incredible in the 70s-inspired video, modeling two different bodysuits that hugged every curve of her body – but it was her long, toned limbs that really stole the show.

Debbie begins in a multi-colored, plunging one-piece that boasts sequin embellishments and long pieces of fabric that flow down her thighs. The bodysuit appears to be held together by a small piece of fabric at each side that helps to elongate her legs even more.

Debbie Gibson looked sensational in her sequin bodysuit

Her second show-stopping look sees her in a round-neck, long-sleeved black one-piece, and a pair of fishnet tights, which she teams with some black, block heels.

Debbie recently shared some behind-the-scenes moments from making the video on Instagram and her followers went wild, with one responding: "This has quickly become one of my all-time favorite videos of yours!" A second said: "You look stunning! All hail the Queen." A third added: "Such a great video. Stunning!"

© YouTube Debbie's long blonde hair cascaded down her chest

Debbie often causes a stir with her incredibly youthful appearance and recently opened up to HELLO! about how she looks after herself. "Here's what's so funny," she said. "I would love to tell you that I have all this willpower with food. But on the contrary. I love pizza and donuts."

However, Debbie is still mindful in her approach to food after navigating a series of health concerns over the years, from Lyme disease to debilitating gut issues, so she doesn't overindulge.

© YouTube Debbie's legs stole the show in her Love Don't Care music video

"I promote Dr. Kelly Anne's bone broth because I have legitimately loved bone broth my whole life. I need to find ways of not bombarding my system," she explained.

"Nutrition is so important to how you look, and I don't mean weight," she admitted "It's about being clear. I don't eat giant plates of food because my body can't handle it. I end up with fatigue or pain or other unpleasant symptoms."

© YouTube Debbie Gibson rocked a plunging bodysuit in her new music video

Debbie's mindset towards exercise has also changed over the years. "I used to over-exercise," she confessed. "I would wake up and run the stadium steps in LA and then I'd go swimming and then something else.

"I was addicted to having the look where I looked drawn and had to have this big sweat on. But what I didn't realize then was that it was my adrenals screaming 'May-day'."

Debbie continued: "On stage, I'll push my limits. But I don't overdo exercise otherwise. I have a Peloton to use when I want to. But I do 10 or 15 mins of low-impact work. Then I walk my dog, jog, or do things which feel like they flow and fit into my life."

The singer's glowing complexion is also evident, something she joked is down to "good lighting," and "great genes", before revealing she hasn't turned to plastic surgery.

"I don't do anything to my face," she said, of fillers or Botox. "I don't subscribe to the aging perception either. I think that girls or women should feel as cute as they want."