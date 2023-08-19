Holly Willoughby is absolutely magical in eye-catching dress during This Morning break

Holly Willoughby is one of our favourite fashion icons and the This Morning star always keeps it humble with her ensembles, but on Saturday, she really pushed the boat out with her outfit.

The mum-of-three looked absolutely magical in her radiant look that consisted of the most breathtaking dress. The bold frock featured an intricate floral design with strong shades of yellow and green. She added a pair of sunglasses to her outfit, alongside a tweed clutch bag, while wearing her stunning blonde locks in her signature style.

Holly Willoughby wows fans in angelic white summer dress

Holly was enjoying a peaceful train ride in her photo, which was shared by the Instagram page for her wellness brand, Wylde Moon, and she was seen getting invested in her summer read, None Of This Is True.

In a caption, the brand shared: "What have you been reading this summer? Holly and the avid readers among you have been updating our WYLDE Library with all their favourite books, so look no further to find the next tome to keep you up all night. Tap the link in bio to see the list."

Holly enchanted in her frock

While many fans shared details about the books that they were enjoying, others made sure to compliment the presenter, as one called her "stunning" and many more shared heart emojis in the comments.

Holly has been enjoying a low-key holiday over the summer, but Wylde Moon has been busy sharing plenty of inspiring posts, most of which feature Holly looking divine, including one where she had a Disney princess moment.

Holly is enjoying a holiday with her family

Earlier in the month, the star posed in an elegant cream ballgown that was guaranteed to steal any show that she attended as she posed in a wheat field.

The item carried a floral motif with pastel flowers dotted across its bell section, while her windswept blonde locks were swept to the side of her shoulder as she gazed off into the distance while carrying a bottle of perfume.

© Shutterstock Holly's fashion sense is always so enchanting

In her caption, Holly shared: "As Elizabeth Taylor said… 'The beauty of fragrance is that it speaks to your heart...and hopefully, someone else's.' (borrowed from) The Wild, my signature scent from @wyldemoon moon comes from my heart to yours… link on story."

Fans were quick to react to her sensational post, as one enthused: "It's my absolute favourite scent. Just stunning," while a second added: "So beautiful things do grow in the garden," and a third posted: "My darling friend Holly looking absolutely stunningly beautiful and gorgeous."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly will return to our screens in September

A fourth commented: "Such a pretty dress, magical shot," and a fifth mused: "Fashion changes, but style endures," alongside a string of heart emojis.

