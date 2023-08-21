Michelle Keegan is every inch a Bond girl in vampy dress and dark lips

Bond girls and glamour go hand in hand, with the likes of Dr. No's Sylvia Trench and Die Another Day's Rosamund Pike wearing memorable one-shouldered evening gowns.

Fast-forward to today and Michelle Keegan has proven they are still a timeless staple to add to your wardrobe. Instead of sitting down for a poker match or sipping cocktails in a bar, Michelle gave her gown a summer twist, wearing it for a romantic date night with her husband Mark Wright on their Italian holiday.

The Ten Pound Poms actress was showing off the picturesque views when she revealed her incredible black and white polka dot frock, which features a one-shouldered neckline, a detachable sash, a flowing floor-length skirt with a leg split, and Crepe de Chine fabric. The Alexandra Miro dress normally retails for £485 but it is currently on sale for £242.50.

© Instagram Michelle shared photos from her Italy trip

"Beautiful Ravello by night," wrote Michelle, who twisted her long brunette hair into a high bun and added glam makeup, including glowing skin, sculpted cheekbones, long lashes and red lips.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's must-know 7 beauty secrets revealed

Fans wasted no time complimenting the star in the comments, with one writing: "That dress Miche! You look like a Hollywood movie star! Pure class," and another remarking: "Your outfit is sensational."

"Hollywood Bombshell comes to mind! Truly stunning x," commented a third, and a fourth added: "Obsessed with this dress."

© Instagram Michelle was also pictured in a knit mini dress on her Italian holiday

Earlier in the day, she had posted a slew of sun-drenched snaps alongside the message: "Beautiful Ravello by day." They showed the Brassic actress taking a stroll next to the outdoor swimming pool wearing a cream knit mini dress, with a straw hat and sunglasses shielding her from the warm weather.

Michelle later changed into a whimsical yellow maxi dress which she layered over a lemon bikini – just another example of her dazzling array of summer holiday garments.

© Instagram Michelle was a ray of sunshine in her yellow maxi dress

Michelle and Mark first met in 2012 whilst on separate holidays in Dubai, and they returned to the place where they fell in love in September 2013 to get engaged.

© Instagram Michelle prefers to keep her private life with Mark out of the spotlight

The couple got married in May 2015 and recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. However, they tend to keep their relationship fairly private, only posting rare photos with one another.

Speaking about why they've chosen to limit how much of their lives they share on social media, Michelle told Cosmopolitan: "What I’ve had to do since I got married is pull back and keep my private life for me, and I feel a lot happier and [more] settled since I made that choice.

© Getty Images Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright got married in 2015

"At the beginning people didn’t understand it and were like, ‘You talked about it all the time four years ago.’ But I feel like I have to hold things back for me because I need to regain control. A few years ago I felt like I’d lost that control," she said.

DON'T MISS: Martine McCutcheon stuns in £52 sequin mini dress for big family celebration