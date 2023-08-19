Loose Women's Denise Welch is a vision in short shorts on lavish holiday

Denise Welch is currently enjoying some time away in the sun with her husband Lincoln Townley and a group of friends, and she looked absolutely magical as they relaxed together on a boat.

The Loose Women star was at her most stylish in the snap as she wore a slinky button-up shirt, that she rested her sunglasses in, alongside a pair of short shorts that showed off her sculpted legs. Denise posed for the photo with Lincoln, alongside a pair of close friends, Jane Witherspoon and Carl McDonald, and Jane decided to match Denise with her choice of outfit, wearing an equally daring pair of denim shorts.

The former Hollyoaks star looked absolutely radiant as she was seen laughing in the video, and she made sure to look her most glam with her choice of makeup, including a bold shade of red lipstick.

© Instagram Denise showed off her toned legs

"Last day of Denise in Nice!!!" she captioned the snap. "A fab lunch @boscolonice with my Geordie mates and @lincolntownley. Great to see you @janeyspoony and @dubaicarl #hystericaljoke." She finished the message with a string of rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Denise has been sure to share the highs of her trip to France with her followers, especially when she was up to mischief alongside her former Loose Women co-star, Carol McGiffin.

© Instagram Denise has been living life to the fullest in Nice

The Loose Women ladies shared a joyful swimsuit photo, with Denise rocking a plunging red swimming costume that Pamela Anderson would envy, while Carol opted for a tiny white two-piece.

Joking about embarking on a new career, they captioned the snap: "A momentary lapse in concentration whilst shooting our 'Only Nans' content, get ready to subscribe," Denise wrote.

© Shutterstock The star has been on holiday with her husband

Fellow Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford loved the joke, writing: "Only Nans! Hottest Nannas I've ever seen!" while Katie Piper added: "Subscribing now." Nadia Sawalha echoed the sentiment, writing: "Ha ha ha, can't wait!!"

Others praised how fabulous the two looked. "You two look incredible and gorgeous," one wrote, while another added: "Thought Carol was Penny Lancaster at first, where has she been hiding those long legs?"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Denise is a Loose Women favourite

Many other fans begged for Carol to return to Loose Women. "Come back Carol, miss seeing you saying how it is," and: "We miss you soooo much on Loose Women, Carol - it’s truly not the same without you."

A plea was made for the two to have their own show, too. "I don't know what about, but you should do your own show!" one wrote, while another said: "Love the two of you, was always so funny when you were on together. I'd love you both to do a show together. Maybe a road trip, would be so funny!"