Frida Redknapp flaunts incredible physique in barely-there bikini post-workout

Frida Redknapp set pulses racing on Tuesday when she was spotted flaunting her ultra-toned supermodel physique in a sultry black bikini.

The blonde bombshell took to her Instagram account with a stunning photo alongside her one-year-old son Raphael after she performed a gruelling workout in a black figure-flattering bikini. The 39-year-old was a vision as she crouched down to hold her young son's hand whilst pictured in a fitness studio.

Frida and Raphael are on holiday

Captioning the post, she penned: "My littlest buddy." Frida and her little one are currently away on holiday in Barbados which was evident from her glowing sun tan that was perfectly showed off by her skimpy swimsuit.

The stunning studio was decked out in wooden decor, and featured a large mirrored wall on one side, capturing another angle of Frida's perfectly toned abs which were emphasised as she bent down.

Frida and Amanda looked so beautiful

Her luscious blonde tresses were styled into a slicked-back low bun - the perfect workout hairstyle. The doting mother also slipped on a pair of glamorous black sunglasses.

Little Raphael looked more adorable than ever wearing black swim shorts and a large black sun hat complete with a string under his chin.

Frida and Jamie love jetting off to different holiday destinations

Frida, Raphael and their adoring family members have been soaking up every second whilst in the sun-soaked location.

Whilst they have been away, Frida has been sharing the sweetest photos of her rarely-seen eldest children whom she shares with her ex-husband Jonathon Lourie. The latest saw her posing alongside her beautiful daughter, Amanda, in a gorgeous selfie.

© Instagram Frida alongside her son Michael

Captioning the photo, she penned a leaf and a love heart emoji. Jamie Redknapp was one of the first to weigh in and commented: "The girls".

One fan penned: "Beautiful like her mum.x". A friend of the family penned: "Omg. You two. Fill my heart with joy [three red love heart emojis] love you guys." To which Frida replied: "Love you more."

Frida and Jamie have a total of five children in their blended family. Jamie shares two sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Charley is currently overseas in Arizona studying at University there. Mum Louise revealed it was his dad Jamie's idea for him to relocate.

© Instagram Louise with her sons Charley and Beau

She exclusively told HELLO! last year: "His dad was the one that suggested it, and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'. If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do. It was more of a surprise to me that he was going to go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity. And I hope that he has an amazing time."