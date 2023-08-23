Rita Ora rocks seriously bizarre pillow flip flops on Ibiza holiday

The end of summer is nigh, but Rita Ora has still got heaps of killer holiday 'fits for us to appreciate before August draws to a close.

The Praising You singer has been enjoying a lavish Ibiza getaway to celebrate her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi's 48th birthday, and her packing list is nothing short of legendary.

Rita has range – that much we know for sure. But beyond hitting the right notes, she also can deliver a variety of looks.

She was giving sultry bridal glamour in Tom Ford at her stunning secret wedding ceremony that took place last year, and yet she still can deliver Ibiza party perfection.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita championed lilac from head to toe

The 32-year-old reminisced about her trip on Instagram, sharing with her 16.1m followers that she was actually planning on holding off on posting her holiday snaps, but she was overcome with excitement due to her new song which is set to be released this Friday.

Among her gallery of Ibiza 'fits, one head-to-toe monochrome look caught our eye above all else.

Rita looked radiant in a ruched lilac bikini top by celeb-adored swimwear label Jade Swim, styled with a sheer, ruffle-lined skirt, a patterned bandana and statement oversized shades.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita styled her ruched bikini top with a sheer, ruffle skirt

The pièce de resistance? Her wacky flip flops took the top spot. The puffy sandal trend was absolutely everywhere last summer, and clearly Rita is not ready to bid adieu to her squashy footwear.

The effect was super playful, and the oversized thong straps, attached to thick, rectangular soles, had an almost cartoon-like appeal.

The singer styled her unconventional flip flops with an assortment of anklets and a multi-coloured pedicure. Quirky, and yet kind of a vibe? Frankly, we'd expect nothing less…