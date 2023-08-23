Sofia Vergara is a statuesque beauty as she towers in Perspex heels

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage, but the America's Got Talent star isn't letting the drama get her down, stepping out in California in the ultimate power outfit.

The 51-year-old proved she looks as good when she's covered up as she does in her swimwear, donning a crisp white shirt and classic denim jeans, pairing the low-key ensemble with a pair of towering Perspex heels.

Her shoes of choice not only had a skyscraper heel, but a thick platform as well, adding many inches to the star's height. Ever a pro, Sofia walked in her heels with ease, proving she's a natural at navigating vertiginous heels.

While her street style look is a lesson in understated glamor, Sofia's latest appearance on AGT proved she still likes to pull out all the stops for the right occasion, donning a feather-trimmed yellow mini-dress.

Alongside the various posts of her yellow dress, Sofia called her role "the best job in the world," praising her co-stars Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. "Back with my tv family. I'm so lucky to have you guys!!" she wrote.

The Modern Family star also shared a photo of herself cuddling up to Howie, captioned: "Luv u," to which he replied: "Right back at ya."

We're so happy for Sofia that she has colleagues she considers family to help support her during her breakup, which is likely a difficult time.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia announced their split in July 2023.

In a statement to Page Six, the former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Court documents reported by TMZ revealed that Joe cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

When the pair got married in May 2015, they signed a prenuptial agreement worth $100 million, to protect their respective assets accumulated during their marriage.

Sofia has a reported net worth of $180 million, which is significantly higher than Joe's reported $40 million.

