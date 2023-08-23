Abbey Clancy shows off sky-high legs in skin-tight hotpants

Abbey Clancy never fails to cause a stir with her fashion - even when it comes to her workout gear, and we have the proof.

On Tuesday, the former Britain's Next Top Model contestant was a vision as she posed for a candid post-workout photo wearing a skin-tight Adanola set. The blonde bombshell's skin-high legs looked endless and took front and centre of the stylish shot as she sipped on a green juice.

Abbey looked sensational

"Workout done [green tick emoji]," penned the mother-of-four whilst sporting the charcoal grey two-piece. Adding a touch of glamour to the post-sweat-session snap, Abbey slipped on a pair of glamorous sunglasses and appeared to be wearing a soft slick of nude lipstick.

She paired the grey co-ord with green-striped Adidas trainers, which matched the chic green tiling decor of what appeared to be her gym cafe where she was sat on a high stool. As she looked off into the distance, her vibrant locks couldn't go unnoticed and cascaded off her shoulder.

© Instagram The star has been on holiday

The star has recently been on a lavish summer holiday with her family so it comes as no surprise that she was sporting the most flawless sun tan, which wasn't only showcased whilst donning the Adanola set, but also in a slew of bikini snaps that followed the update on her Instagram Stories.

One sweet snap saw her cuddling up with one of her sons sitting on a Schweppes deckchair as he munched on a pastry. Abbey looked flawless in a light grey lace bikini as she smouldered in the sunshine. She paired the swimsuit with a matching taupe cap adorned with white letters.

A second photo saw Abbey's doting husband, Peter Crouch get in the shot. The former footballer couldn't look more relaxed if he tried as he sat back wearing a white T-shirt and light grey shorts.

Abbey certainly made the most of the summer heat throughout the holiday which saw her don a number of fabulous bikinis.

© Instagram Her little ones were ready for a swim

One stand-out moment was when she rocked a raspberry-hued lace two-piece whilst heading out with her family on a decadent boat trip. She was photographed alongside her friends and her little ones who all enjoyed time on the lavish vessel.

Abbey and Peter are the doting parents to their four children, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack. The youngsters were ready for some open-water swimming and were pictured donning vibrant yellow life jackets.

Keep scrolling to see more of Abbey's best summer bikinis…

© Instagram Abbey looked sensational in red

The model danced away from her holiday villa

Abbey stunned in a bikini selfie