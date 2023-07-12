Helen Skelton is the ultimate bombshell in figure-flattering jeans

Helen Skelton's summer fashion portfolio is nothing short of perfect, and on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was the ultimate bombshell in a pair of flawless summer jeans.

The blonde beauty, 39, rocked the look in a behind-the-scenes snap with celebrity makeup artist Patrick Bartley. Helen, who looked perfectly poised sitting on what appeared to be a speaker case, oozed confidence in the all-blue look.

Helen looked so fabulous in the summer ensemble

The fabulous jeans featured a dramatic wide leg and distressed hemline. The medium blue hue of the piece perfectly complimented the star's crisp blue shirt she slipped into. The TV presenter completed her look with a pair of light grey pointed-toe shoes.

As for her makeup, Helen opted for dark eyeliner, warm bronzer, and subtle nude lipstick. She wore her vibrant blonde locks down in perfect curls and accessorised her ensemble with subtle gold jewellery.

© Photo: Instagram Helen always looks flawless

Her elegant gold rings highlighted Helen's summer manicure which was a beach-ready coral hue - a stunning summer go-to! Helen's stunning update followed the personal news that she has put her former home - which she shared with her ex Richie Myler - on the market.

The former Blue Peter presenter shares three children with Leeds Rhinos rugby player and is reportedly looking for a new home in the coming months. Helen purchased the Yorkshire property in January 2020. Up until their split, in April 2022, the former couple redecorated and transformed their marital home into a stunning country forever home.

© Instagram Helen's kitchen in her former home

The pair split just four months after Helen gave birth to their youngest child, Elsie, in December 2021. Richie has since moved on with his girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, president of the professional team Richie plays for. Richie and Stephanie welcomed their first child in April this year.

Since splitting with her ex, Helen has been enjoying time with her three children and friends. The latest update came last week when she photographed one-year-old Elsie pushing herself up to look at her family fish.

Captioning the post, Helen penned: "Sums. Her. Up. Pray for Kevin [fish emoji] @ericmcfarlanduk #babygirl #wildchild #thirdchild." "Iconic fish. Iconic Elsie," one fan replied. A second added: "Not like a child of yours to be doing things beyond their years [laughing emojis] - chip off the ol block." Meanwhile a third wrote: "Yesss Elsie!!! Strong girls club!!" alongside a strong arm and heart eyes emoji.

