Angela Scanlon poses in tiny blue hotpants in candid at-home photo

The Your Home Made Perfect star will be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing…

Angela Scanlon's eccentric sartorial portfolio never fails to disappoint, and her latest look, shared on Wednesday, saw her posing in a pair of vibrant blue hotpants.

The Your Home Made Perfect host was captured rocking the radiant fashion piece as she pictured herself lounging in her stylish home. She teamed the shorts with an oversized white T-shirt, mustard socks, and off-white trainers adorned with red pink and yellow stripes at the heel.

"She did a run," penned the 39-year-old, but had she not told eager fans of her gruelling exercise session, you wouldn't believe she had even broken a sweat as she looked completely flawless in the candid snap.

Angela let her gorgeous flame-hued tresses take centre stage underneath a subtle black cap and wore a huge velvet scrunchie on her wrist. The star was perched on the corner of her stylish charcoal grey sofa and taking the selfie in her large free-standing wooden mirror.

The chic snap also gave fans a glimpse of more of Angela's glorious boho-chic-inspired living space. Fans got a peak at her chic decor including a fabulous lamp selection. One of them, is a free-standing lamp on three legs, with a light pink shade on top. The second is a statement stone lamp in black with a warm chestnut brown shade.

The black and brown piece sat on a matching dark wooden coffee table with black legs, perfectly tying in the stylish colour palette. On the beige-painted walls are elevated pieces of art. As well as the chic deep grey sofa, Angela also has a cosy white linen sofa.

The TV presenter is set to star in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing which kicked off rehearsals earlier this month.

Talking about her stint on the show, she said: "I'm terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!"

Angela will join Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and newsreader Angela Rippon in the 2023 line-up as well as Sherlock star Amanda Abbington and Everybody's Talking About Jamie actor Layton Williams as well as radio presenter Eddie Kadi.



When Angela isn't appearing on TV or dazzling fans in a glamorous selfie, the Ask Me Anything host is a doting mother to her two little girls, Ruby and Marnie.

Angela and her girls enjoyed a sweet family day out last week when they headed to Sandycove Beach in Cork, Ireland.

There the trio enjoyed a sun-soaked beach day followed by a delicious-looking meal. Talking about the sunny location, she wrote: "A deliciously cliched day by the coast seafood, Murphys, an impromptu sea swim just when the sun came out, ice cream followed shortly by a meltdown which was worth it!"