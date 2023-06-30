Helen Skelton shows off gym-honed figure in lime green bikini

Helen Skelton has been living her best life in Ibiza! Treating herself to a well-deserved break, the Countryfile star has been soaking up the sun at the TRS Ibiza Hotel – an adults-only, all-inclusive luxury hotel located right on the beach in San Antonio. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Helen revealed that her trip has since come to an end, but she also shared a video montage of all the highlights…

Alongside the clip – which showed Helen posing by the pool in a lime green bikini – the mum-of-three penned a heartfelt caption. It read: "Short. Sharp. Special. Thanks for the reboot ladies and thanks for having us @trsibizahotel @onthebeachholidays I am a big believer in credit where it's due and we all fell totally in love with this hotel … the decor, the food, the cocktails … second to none.

"Feeling very spoiled and very thankful. Here's to the like-minded ladies. #beachdays #dance #swims #seas #islands #ibiza #girlgang #girlstrip #memories #giftedstay."

© Instagram Helen has been staying at the TRS Ibiza Hotel

Clearly, Helen and her friends had the best time abroad. The video also showed them enjoying a dip in the sea, exploring the hotel, singing in a restaurant with plenty of cocktails, and embarking on a boat trip in the sunshine.

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Helen's latest post. "Looks fab…as do you HS! Enjoy these moments with special people!" wrote one. "Looks amazing x I love your green frill bikini, where is it from, please?" replied another.

© Instagram The TV star headed to Ibiza to celebrate her 40th birthday with friends

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Looks fabulous! You deserve lots of laughter and happiness."

It's not the first time that Helen has posted pictures from her holiday in Ibiza. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself kneeling in the shallow end of an enormous swimming pool, and we couldn't help but notice her washboard abs.

© Instagram Helen donned another bold bikini on Tuesday

The TV star has previously spoken about her love of fitness, but as it turns out, she never sticks to one workout in particular.

Speaking to Women's Fitness in May, Helen explained: "When I exercise, I find I am so much calmer and a better person all around – I'm not someone who cares about achieving a peachy bum or the perfect body from it, but my brain gets an excellent workout and that is what is far more important to me."

The Countryfile star loves to mix up her workouts

She added: "I have always mixed up my fitness routine, though, so I go through phases of doing things like netball and Zumba, to running with a child in a pram, to HIIT sessions with the kids. Also, I adore cycling, and always take the kids on bike rides. I am lucky to be living in the countryside as it is the best way to get around.

"We eat fresh food and I make hearty, healthy meals. Living in such a green area means I get to grow vegetables, too, which is something I have continued to do since lockdown."