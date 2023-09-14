Bill Gates' youngest daughter Phoebe, 20, showcases her incredible abs in cutout dress

Phoebe’s father is one of the richest men in the world

New York's glittering fashion scene recently welcomed a new face: Phoebe Gates, the 20-year-old daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates.

With her recent appearances at star-studded events and her undeniable sense of style, she's making an indelible mark on the industry.

At the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Gala in New York City, Phoebe wowed the crowd in a bold, strapless brown dress featuring a dramatic center cut-out.

This ensemble, paired with beige heels and a gold chain necklace, made a stunning statement. Her elegant hair bun and a smokey eye with a maroon lip further enhanced her look.

© Paul Morigi Phoebe Gates attends the Kering Foundation Second Annual Caring For Women Dinner

The gala was a gathering of Hollywood's elite, including names like Salma Hayek, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Gayle King, and Kim Kardashian, to mention a few. But Phoebe's entrance showcased her as a rising star in the world of fashion.

Her recent appearances echo this sentiment. At New York Fashion Week, she was spotted in a radiant red dress, accessorized with a matching handbag and golden stilettos.

© Joy Malone Phoebe showcased her incredible abs

Accompanying her was her mother, Melinda, who opted for a more understated green pencil dress and cardigan.

Last year, Phoebe's internship with British Vogue took her to Copenhagen's Fashion Week. Reflecting on her experience, she shared: "It was super interesting, and it was where I was like, 'OK, I want to do a bunch more stuff.'"

Her drive to establish her own identity in the industry is evident. "OK, I’m my parents' daughter, that gives me immense privilege, but it’s not what I’m defined by," she expressed to WWD.

© Raymond Hall Phoebe is the youngest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates

This sense of independence resonates with her parents' values. Both Bill and Melinda emphasize the importance of their children forging their paths.

Bill, despite his astronomical wealth, has frequently shared concerns over the implications of wealth on his children's lives. His intent is to use the majority of his fortune for philanthropy rather than personal inheritance.

But Phoebe's life, while privileged, is about more than just fashion. Her growing social media presence (over 312,000 followers on Instagram and 77,000 on TikTok) offers a blend of luxury glimpses — from elite parties to global travels — and candid moments with her billionaire father. Yet, importantly, she utilizes her platform to spotlight crucial issues like women's rights and sustainability.

© Udo Salters Melinda Gates and Phoebe Gates during the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show

In discussing her social media journey, Phoebe shared with The Information: "I’m pretty realistic that people start following me because of my family name... But once they follow me, they stick around."

She believes many of her followers appreciate her content related to significant issues and insights into her personal life.

Phoebe hopes that her transparency online can dispel any misconceptions. "People have a lot of preconceptions about me, so TikTok has been a chance for me to tell my own story," she reflected. "It's an opportunity to spotlight issues that are important to me, like women’s health and sustainable fashion."