Oprah Winfrey displays tiny waist in photo as she almost upstages Salma Hayek

Oprah Winfrey made sure all eyes were on her on Tuesday night when stepped out looking phenomenal in a floor-length gown which hugged her in all the right places.

The celebrated talk show host attended the Kering Foundation Second Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool in New York City and her dress was amazing.

Oprah dazzled in a purple, silk number with a cinched waist and detailed bustline. Her shoulderpads helped accentuate her curves and when she posed alongside Salma Hayek, she almost upstaged her.

Oprah beamed as she draped an arm around the Frida actress, who wore a head-turning outfit of her own.

Salma rocked a Gucci, plunging, sequin dress, which left her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault unable to keep his hands off her.

The dinner saw everyone from Kim Kardashian to Nicole Kidman also get dressed up for the red carpet, but there was no denying Oprah's Saint Laurent dress - teamed with Vendome Slingback pumps - was a sure-fire hit.

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey with Salma Hayek, her husband, Francoise-Henri Pinault, and Malala Yousafzai

The 69-year-old star has been open about improving her health over the last year and said her recent weight loss is down to a change in her eating habits.

At her heaviest, Oprah weighed 237lbs but last year she vowed to "reset" her eating habits to "get back in control of how I want to live". She's credited weight loss program WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) for helping her to become more mindful about what she puts in her body.

© Getty Images Oprah dazzled in the Saint Lauren dress

"Time for a reset. I'm clearing out my fridge," she said in an Instagram post last year before promoting the benefits of WW. "It brings you back to center. It helps me stay on track."

She added: "It brings a level of awareness to what I'm eating, and that's what helps me close out the holidays, get back in control of how I want to live. So, let's do our day one together. Not one day, not tomorrow, not next Monday, not next week. Let today be our day one, OK?"

© Getty Images Oprah was a spokesperson for WW (formerly Weight Watchers)

Back in August 2015, Oprah revealed to her fans that she had managed to shift 40lb after following the plan - for which she was once an ambassador - for a little over a year.

"I can honestly tell you; I struggle no more," she said in an ad for the brand. "I'm eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I've never felt deprived."

© Getty Oprah in another gorgeous in waist-cinching outfit

Oprah insists that WW is easy to follow and said in a press release for the company: "Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I've ever been on. It's a lifestyle, a way of eating, and a way of living that's so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet, and it works."

