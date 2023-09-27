Pregnant Oti Mabuse rocks gorgeous bump-skimming dress in poignant video

Strictly star Oti Mabuse is due to welcome her first child with her husband Marius Iepure, and on Tuesday, the professional dancer stunned fans with a gorgeous maternity look.

In a video shared to Instagram, the 33-year-old could be seen rocking a figure-sculpting baby blue midi dress complete with gorgeous, ruched details and a statement single sleeve.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse shows off blossoming bump in gorgeous powder blue dress

Oti elevated her chic maternity look with a pair of blush pink heels. As for hair and makeup, the talent show judge wore her raven tresses in a centre part and added a touch of natural-looking makeup for an added ounce of glitz and glamour.

The star looked every inch the beautiful mother-to-be as she proudly showed off her bump in a giant floor-to-ceiling mirror.

© Instagram The star wed Marius in 2014

In her caption, Oti shared an important body positivity message, drawing attention to the wonderful diversity of body shapes and sizes.

She noted: "It's people usually over 30 years old stating the obvious 'Your boobs are big, yes they're boobs and they will feed my baby. Your bum is big, yes it's a bum.

"'Your stomach is not flat, yes there's a human being inside there' and you also having to say 'Yes! We all come in different shapes and sizes and I love the way my body is preparing to home my baby."

© Instagram The talent show judge is expecting her first child

Oti continued: "If you find yourself making a comment about anyone's body part (pregnant or not) remind yourself that the whole world doesn't JUST look like your household, your community or what you've seen.

"The WHOLE WORLD [world emoji] is filled with different women simply trying to get out of bed carry on with their day instead of vomiting in the toilet and crying with a McFlurry AND FRIES in their hands… to women who might have not embraced those gorgeous curves yet! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL! YOU ARE GROWING! YOUR BODY IS PERFECT."

© Getty Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure at Wimbledon in 2021

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Well said. our bodies are incredible [red heart emoji] the feeling that you are home to a brand new little person is the best ever," while a second chimed in: "YES!!!!!!! Say it louder for people in the back [heart-eye emoji] go queen!!"

A third remarked: "You look amazing," and a fourth added: "You're gorgeous and I LOVE this message mama!"

© Getty Oti is best known for her starring role on Strictly

The former two-time champion revealed her joyous baby news back in August. At the time, she and her husband Marius Iepure shared a precious image alongside the words: "Our 'yes' year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news.

"This is new for us, scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever asked for."

She went on to say: "We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can't wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus Leo it's been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over, but we have learnt a lot along the way… Christmas is about to get even louder #babyontheway #firstborn #bundleofjoy."