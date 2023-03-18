Oti Mabuse is a vision in red hot cape mini dress for Comic Relief

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Oti Mabuse sent fans into a frenzy as she looked sensational in her red mini dress on Friday for Comic Relief.

The Strictly Come Dancing star's Stella McCartney red dress featured a one-shoulder cape that draped delicately along the floor, which she teamed with a pair of black and red stiletto heels.

Oti teamed the dress with a pair of printed stiletto heels

Oti styled her hair in voluminous curls, accessorising simply with a pair of gold hoop earrings. As for her makeup, the dancer opted for winged eyeliner, fluttering false lashes, and a touch of glowy highlighter, finished with a vibrant red lip to round off the elegant look.

Oti's Stella McCartney's dress is no longer available, but Karen Millen's has it's own version - and for a fraction of the price.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

One-shoulder cape mini dress, £109.85, Karen Millen

Oti helped to raise money for Red Nose Day by taking part in a demanding three-day challenge alongside Rylan Clark and Emma Willis. The challenge will see the trio climb the Cairn Gorm Mountain in the grueling mission to raise money for the cause.

RELATED: 14 stylish red dresses to turn heads in

The Dancing On Ice judge took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning snaps to mark the occasion. She captioned the post: "19 million pounds so far raised for Comic Relief. UNBELIEVABLE - thank you all so much who donated. It means so much and if you can please keep giving…Such an honour to be a part of something so amazing!"

MORE: Frankie Bridge's slinky black bodycon dress is £20 in the sale - run, don't walk

Fans rushed to the comments to share their support for Oti. One follower wrote: "That dress is gorgeous!" Whilst another added: "Well done Oti! You look absolutely amazing."

READ: 9 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.