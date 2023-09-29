Daniel Craig debuts new hairdo at star-studded event alongside wife Rachel Weisz

At the second annual Albie Awards organized by the Clooney Foundation For Justice in New York City, the star-studded gala saw a rendezvous of elegance and sophistication, with Daniel Craig unveiling his polished, golden quiff haircut.

The British actor, renowned for his portrayal of James Bond, joined his graceful wife, Rachel Weisz, at the prestigious event held at the New York Public Library, radiating charm and elegance.

Daniel, 55, exhibited his new hairstyle with pride as he walked hand-in-hand with The Mummy actress, 53, exemplifying sweet harmony and mutual admiration.

Dressed impeccably in a dark navy double-breasted blazer paired with matching slacks and a white dress shirt, the renowned actor presented a picture of refined elegance.

© Taylor Hill Daniel Craig showcased his new hairstyle

His attire was accentuated by a coordinating dark navy bowtie, and sleek, black dress shoes laced securely, rounding off his distinguished appearance.

The addition of a pair of glasses and his classic new hairstyle added a touch of glamour to his look for the evening.

© Nina Westervelt Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies" held at The New York Public Library

Rachel, ever the epitome of elegance, showcased a figure-accentuating black and silver-patterned gown that brushed the ground, displaying an alluring combination of grace and style.

The sleeveless dress, featuring a plunging, deep V-neck cut, was held up with thick straps that wrapped around her shoulders, adding a sultry flare to her ensemble.

Opting for minimal accessories, Rachel allowed her ensemble to be the focal point, adding just a touch of sparkle with dainty silver bracelets on her right wrist.

© ANGELA WEISS Rachel looked radiant as she stepped out with Daniel

The Dead Ringers star’s ensemble was complemented by a black, rectangular-shaped clutch bag, holding her essentials for the evening.

Rachel’s dark locks, parted in the middle, cascaded past her shoulders in effortless waves, highlighting her natural beauty.

© Getty Actors Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz donned their finest threads for the men's final

Daniel and Rachel, who tied the knot in 2011, presented a loving tableau as they paused on the red carpet for a photo session, their hands entwined, radiating happiness and conjugal bliss.

Their union goes back to 1994, when they first met during the London production of Les Grandes Horizontales. At that time, Daniel was married to his ex-wife, Fiona Loudon, with whom he shares a daughter, Ella, 31.