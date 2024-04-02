Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed celebrities in April 2024: Beyoncé, Meryl Streep and more
Coachella is sure to bring a flurry of enviable looks from the style set this month

6 minutes ago
Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Enter April, a new month of opportunities for stylish looks and fashionable fits from the best-dressed stars. 

Kicking off the month, the iHeartRadio Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music and delivered a red carpet of sartorial splendour on 1 April. 

Also on the agenda this month, Coachella is sure to deliver some desert-friendly fashion from the style set, with everything from crochet to crystal-adorned jumpsuits making their way to the California desert in the past (we're looking specifically at you, Harry Styles).

Keep scrolling to discover the best dressed stars of April 2024 so far, from Beyoncé to Meryl Streep

Beyoncé

Cher and Beyonce pose backstage during he 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024© Kevin Mazur,Getty

We all know Beyoncé is in her country era, but she also appears to have entered her blonde era. 

Joining a fleet of stars at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the TEXAS HOLD 'EM hitmaker took to the stage in a head-to-toe leather look, sporting a full head of platinum blonde curls.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Michael Buckner

Hollywood muse Meryl Streep looked utterly angelic in a billowing white Lanvin gown at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. With a plunging neckline, ethereal draped skirt and delicate crystal-adorned clasps down the front, the Mamma Mia! actress looked glorious in the monochromatic number. 

Embodying an effortlessly sustainable style, Meryl actually recycled the dress for the occasion. She previously wore the pleated frock almost a decade ago at an event honouring Lanvin's creative director, Alber Elbaz, in 2015.

Cher

Cher, winner of the Icon award, pose in the press room at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Gilbert Flores

Cher, 77, solidified her icon status at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in edgy cargo pants and a bejewelled bodysuit adorned with oversized crystal cuffs. 

The singer's waist-length raven hair was styled in beachy waves as she sported her signature fluttering eyelashes and pink lip beauty look.

Aptly, Cher also picked up the 'Icon Award' on the night. 

Katy Perry

Katy Perry at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards © Gilbert Flores

Katy Perry was a sheer delight in an all-over mesh dress and futuristic shades as she joined a host of stars at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. 

