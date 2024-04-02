Best dressed celebrities in April 2024: Beyoncé, Meryl Streep and more

Enter April, a new month of opportunities for stylish looks and fashionable fits from the best-dressed stars.

Kicking off the month, the iHeartRadio Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music and delivered a red carpet of sartorial splendour on 1 April.

Also on the agenda this month, Coachella is sure to deliver some desert-friendly fashion from the style set, with everything from crochet to crystal-adorned jumpsuits making their way to the California desert in the past (we're looking specifically at you, Harry Styles).

Keep scrolling to discover the best dressed stars of April 2024 so far, from Beyoncé to Meryl Streep…

Beyoncé © Kevin Mazur,Getty We all know Beyoncé is in her country era, but she also appears to have entered her blonde era. Joining a fleet of stars at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the TEXAS HOLD 'EM hitmaker took to the stage in a head-to-toe leather look, sporting a full head of platinum blonde curls.



Meryl Streep © Michael Buckner Hollywood muse Meryl Streep looked utterly angelic in a billowing white Lanvin gown at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. With a plunging neckline, ethereal draped skirt and delicate crystal-adorned clasps down the front, the Mamma Mia! actress looked glorious in the monochromatic number. Embodying an effortlessly sustainable style, Meryl actually recycled the dress for the occasion. She previously wore the pleated frock almost a decade ago at an event honouring Lanvin's creative director, Alber Elbaz, in 2015.

Cher © Gilbert Flores Cher, 77, solidified her icon status at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in edgy cargo pants and a bejewelled bodysuit adorned with oversized crystal cuffs. The singer's waist-length raven hair was styled in beachy waves as she sported her signature fluttering eyelashes and pink lip beauty look. Aptly, Cher also picked up the 'Icon Award' on the night.