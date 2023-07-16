Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz make rare appearance together in royal box at Wimbledon

The James Bond star and his wife soaked up the action at the tennis tournament

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, keep their relationship out of the public eye, but made an exception for an appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Rachel and Daniel got dressed in their tennis finest for the prestigious occasion which saw them sit in the royal box alongside Prince William, Princess Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Daniel looked dapper in a grey suit, while Rachel opted for a cream blazer and trouser ensemble with a crisp white shirt underneath.

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz attended Wimbledon

The pair took their seats in the royal box to watch Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court on Sunday, with Rachel absorbed in the pre-match literature.

Daniel Craig has been a friend of the royals since he filmed a James Bond skit with the late Queen Elizabeth II during the 2012 Olympics. The clip was directed by director Danny Boyle, who said the Queen had been keen for a photo with Daniel.

Their famous scene became one of the most talked about moments of the Olympics and it was later revealed the Queen had kept other members of the Royal family in the dark. Prince William said at the time: "To be honest, we were kept completely in the dark about it, that's how big the secret was."

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in the royal box at Wimbledon

The Queen was said to have enjoyed her time filming with Daniel so much that she wanted to "renew her acquaintance" with the actor, inviting he and Rachel to dinner at Buckingham Palace the following year.

Despite their strong friendship, this is the first time Daniel has been spotted in the royal box at Wimbledon.

Who is sitting in the royal box for the Wimbledon men's final?

Others in the coveted spot on Sunday included Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Felipe VI of Spain and actor James Norton – all of whom are keeping the Wales' company!

© Getty Daniel Craig is a favourite among the royals

Children are not normally allowed in the royal box, but an exception was of course made for Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, who was making her Wimbledon debut.

